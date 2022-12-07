Snowden Lane Partners Expands Connecticut Team to Accommodate Growth

Sound Advisory Group Promotes Robert Bowman to Senior Partner and Managing Director; Adds Client Relationship Manager

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Robert Bowman, previously a Private Wealth Advisor with the firm's Sound Advisory Group, has been promoted to Senior Partner and Managing Director. Bowman will remain based in Snowden Lane's New Haven office. Additionally, the Sound Advisory group added Brian Weyrauch as a Client Relationship Manager to accommodate the Sound Advisory Group's continuing growth.

The Sound Advisory Group, led by Senior Partner and Managing Director Stephen Fordyce, joined Snowden Lane in 2013 shortly after its founding. The team has since grown client assets to over $1.5 billion.

"Rob has made a tremendous impact at Snowden Lane and this new role is a natural and well-deserved next step for him," said Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO of Snowden Lane Partners. "I'm proud to see one of our up-and-coming advisors begin a new chapter of his career at our firm, and am equally excited to welcome Brian to the team."

Added Steve Fordyce of Sound Advisory Group, "I'm humbled by the momentum our team maintains in challenging markets and am confident these new roles will position the Sound Advisory Group for its next phase of growth. Our firm was founded on the belief that clients' best interests should always come first and it is extremely rewarding to see our clients continually place their faith in us."

In his new role, Bowman's expertise in money management and financial planning will enable him to continue providing clients with highly specialized asset management programs that directly align with their goals. He holds the Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, in addition to the Certified Financial Planner™ designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Bowman received his bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire, where he captained the football team and majored in Business Administration.

Weyrauch will work with the team to deliver wealth management strategies and solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. Prior to joining Snowden Lane, Weyrauch served as a Finance Specialist at Parkview Advance, where he was responsible for developing new business, in addition to creating financing solutions for over 35 clients.

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 130 total employees, 73 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron's 2022, 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, in addition to the 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm's advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005575/en/