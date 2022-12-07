Nucleus Research Releases Unveils Hot Companies to Watch in 2023

Global technology analysts identify 12 technology companies poised for significant growth and exceptional customer value in the year ahead.

Nucleus Research announced its top 12 leading companies predicted to advance in 2023. The featured organizations have been assessed by Nucleus analysts based on their ability to execute on their strategies and continue their current momentum.

In identifying the hot companies, Nucleus considered each vendor's current market position and their potential for impressive growth, justifying inclusion based on the vendor's momentum and recent successes: some vendors on the list typify innovative approaches or new applications of technology; other companies are on the cutting-edge of their respective markets, delivering novel technology capabilities to customers and seeking to unseat incumbent solutions.

"The tech industry is facing headwinds as we go into 2023, but a number of vendors offer exceptional value for their customers," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. "The 12 vendors in the hot companies to watch list are companies that stand out for their unique, industry-leading, and high value solutions."

The following organizations are featured on this year's list:

Alteryx

Boomi

ClickUp

Conga

Databricks

HiBob

Nayya

Plum

Rootstock

Shipium

SugarCRM

Wolters Kluwer

To read the full Hot Companies to Watch in 2023 list, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005591/en/