Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,892 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong World Industries and Spacekit Partner to Offer Modular, Acoustical Wall Art on KanopibyArmstrong.com

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced today a partnership with Spacekit, allowing Spacekit to offer its unique modular, acoustical wall art for sale on Armstrong’s direct-to-customer, digital sales platform, KanopibyArmstrong.com. Spacekit products broaden Kanopi’s assortment of high design, customizable solutions with acoustic benefits for office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.

Manufactured in Lititz, PA, Spacekit products are constructed with thoughtfully sourced materials and production processes. All panels are made of US-harvested and formaldehyde-free sustainable wood products, and the framing system is produced with a zero-waste manufacturing process. Spacekit products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Spacekit’s parent company, ATOMIC, pivoted from working on modular set-design solutions for live events and started designing and manufacturing acoustical wall art for the home, where noise control was a growing issue.

Sales Operations Senior Vice President Jill Crager said, “We are excited to be working with Spacekit to bring another high value solution to our Kanopi customers. As two Lancaster County-based businesses, we share a commitment to offering unique, innovative products to the marketplace. These great-looking, sustainable products offer a practical function almost every space needs – sound absorption. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to install. It checks all the boxes for a modern building material.”

Rob Barber, ATOMIC/Spacekit Vice President Modular Systems and R&D adds, “We’re a team of designers with a passion for beautiful spaces – a passion we share with Armstrong. When the entertainment industry effectively shut down during COVID-19, we saw an opportunity to apply our expertise to a new market. This resulted in Spacekit products for home décor, and now we’re expanding into commercial spaces, a perfect fit with Armstrong’s brand reputation and reach. It’s a winning combination and opportunity for both our companies to work together to introduce easy-to-use, stylish solutions to the market.”

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Spacekit
Headquartered in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Spacekit designs and manufactures modular, customizable wall art. The company is a creation of ATOMIC, a group of live event professionals with more than 25 years of experience designing and building sets and stages for clients such as iHeartRadio, MTV and Nike. The company currently manufactures all of its products in Lancaster County, PA and ships its products to customers throughout the contiguous U.S.

Contacts  
Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677


Primary Logo

You just read:

Armstrong World Industries and Spacekit Partner to Offer Modular, Acoustical Wall Art on KanopibyArmstrong.com

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.