Announcing COO of The Property Advocates Michael Patrick’s Acceptance into Business Journals Leadership Trust

The Property Advocates recognizes its COO, Michael Patrick, and his latest accomplishment of being accepted as a Business Journals Leadership Trust member.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Patrick, The Property Advocates ’ COO and Managing Attorney, is honored to accept his recent Business Journals Leadership Trust membership. Such membership is only gained through invite-only.



“I am humbled and excited to be a part of the Business Journals Leadership Trust community and network, where I can learn how to be a more effective business leader from other influential executives,” said Patrick.

Business Journals Leadership Trust is defined as a vetted and premier business networking community for business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, and other leaders in business who are passionate about growing the community of professionals in their market. Essentially, it is a network that business leaders want and seek to be a part of, otherwise known as a top networking, publishing, and growth community through its positive reputation in the business world. The professional community is designed to include and connect local business owners to build steps toward success.

The types of leaders Patrick will be able to link with through his Business Journals Leadership Trust membership will be peers who can relate to formidable business barriers and are eager to help others. Business Journals Leadership Trust grants members the ability to grow their professional network locally, publish expertise through local Business Journals, participate in and expand sector knowledge through live virtual events, and take advantage of coaching that will help any professional reach for the stars.

The Property Advocates, the company employing and supporting Patrick as he continues to build his career, is based out of Florida and is a full-service insurance law firm. Patrick and his teammates primarily focus on helping property owners in Florida get the most out of their insurance claims.

Executing the role of The Property Advocates’ COO and Managing Attorney comes with a list of responsibilities Patrick finds joy in fulfilling.

“I absolutely love what I get to do at The Property Advocates. Leadership is a significant passion of mine, and one that I get to grow with co-workers and clients here,” said Patrick.

The day in the life of a COO includes obligations like providing leadership in addition to management and visions of organizational growth. Patrick strives to apply better business practices and delegates specific responsibilities to ensure all members of the organization can grow as a unit while building capable company skills in addition to their job roles. He believes that his future connections and conversations with other Business Journals Leadership Trust members will help him make the right decisions for his organization and clients while ensuring that he is continually growing and taking on every day as a better leader than yesterday.

To learn more about Michael Patrick or The Property Advocates, visit https://www.michaelppatrick.com/ .

About Michael Patrick

As an attorney, passionate problem-solver, and The Property Advocates’ COO, Michael Patrick uses his legal background to solve complex issues and attain the best solutions with the least risk. Michael enjoys mentoring clients through challenges and leading them toward the best outcomes. Michael earned his Juris Doctorate from Barry University School of Law and enjoys spending weekends with his wife, Miranda, and three children, Aiden, AnnaBelle, and Ava.

Media Contact:

Michael Patrick

The Property Advocates

https://www.thepropertyadvocates.com/

Orlando, FL

786-430-0882

media@thepropertyadvocates.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1af71d43-7340-477b-882d-dee70d480db5