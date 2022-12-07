BDC Consulting presents a new study - "Crypto Trust Rating"

BDC Consulting has released new research that examines the trust level of consumers from various countries in different sectors of the crypto industry.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even though cryptocurrencies and blockchain protocols do not require trust, some people believe that no one in the cryptocurrency sector can be trusted. This view is not coincidental. With hundreds of new cryptocurrency projects being created daily, deciding where to invest money has become more challenging than ever. Beginner investors don't know which platforms are trustworthy and end up buying scam tokens that advertise the highest annual interest rates. Conscientious initiatives, on the other hand, frequently struggle to gain consumer confidence owing to severe market rivalry.According to the BDC Consulting research, any project in the crypto sector needs a high level of user trust for them to rely on a service, source of information, asset, or market participant.BDC Consulting questioned approximately 2,000 respondents from 60 countries to produce its ranking, emphasizing locations with high levels of crypto usage. The company collected a large amount of data about the components of trust and crypto users in general. Here are some of the key insights:– Age and gender of respondents;The findings revealed that, despite popular belief, practically all crypto users are young men. A sizable proportion of users are above the age of 35, with about a quarter of survey participants being female.– Respondent's income;According to the research, 76.13% of users work full-time, although nearly half earn less than $25,000 per year. This is because many cryptocurrency users live in countries with low wage levels.– The frequency with which respondents use crypto assets;The study found that the longer a person has been active in the crypto sector, the more engaged they are.– Predictability is one of the most important components of trust in crypto services;On the contrary, the previous experience of crypto users rarely affects the trust level in this category, which indicates a great openness to the new.– Honesty and competence are the most important trust factors for an information source;The sources that readers expect to be honest are primarily the media (both general and crypto), crypto communities on social media, online crypto forums, data aggregators, and bloggers.The survey included various questions about the crypto industry and the experience of using various services. BDC Consulting used this method to establish its trust index (TI), which was constructed based on respondents' ratings of several components of trust and may range from 1 to 100.This enabled BDC Consulting to examine each aspect of the cryptocurrency industry independently and generate a trust rating for each. The analysis divides the crypto industry into four categories: services, information sources, market participants, and assets. It is also crucial to note that BDC Consulting provides extensive data with its micro trust ratings for each of these categories.To summarise, even though there are numerous scam projects in the cryptocurrency industry that undermine credibility and reduce the desire of new users to enter this industry, such studies, and in this case, unique ones, provide users with a complete picture of which projects can be trusted and which cannot.This research also enables crypto firms to gain an appropriate indicator for gauging trust. This is required for the effective growth of the firm. Click on this link if you are interested in this study and want to get completely acquainted with all the details.