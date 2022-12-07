Global Airborne Countermeasure System Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the airborne countermeasure system market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $11.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $14.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. The rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations between nations is expected to propel the growth of the airborne countermeasure systems market going forward.

The airborne countermeasure system market consists of sales of airborne countermeasure system products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to disable the effectiveness of the victim radars. An airborne countermeasure system refers to an electrical and electronic device that is used to deny targeting information to an enemy both offensively and defensively.

Global Airborne Countermeasure System Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airborne countermeasure market. Major companies operating in the airborne countermeasure system market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the airborne countermeasure system market. For instance, in July 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israel-based company manufacturing airborne countermeasure systems, introduced the X-Sight HMD system for helicopters, an innovative technological vision suite for military helicopters (a fifth-generation aircraft technology). The X-Sight HMD system for helicopters is a new mission computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time data fusion and machine learning of obstacles and threats as well as for running operational applications, and an integrated array of sensor systems combining the cutting-edge Xplore radar and the operational BrightNite multi-spectral payload make up the new technological suite.

Global Airborne Countermeasure System Market Segments

The global airborne countermeasure system market is segmented:

By Type: Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems, Missile Approach Warning Systems, Other Type

By Platform: Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems

By Application: Jamming, Missile Defence, Counter Countermeasure

By Geography: The global airborne countermeasure system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems plc, Chemring Counter Measures Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Safran S.A., Blue Origin LLC

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC