Xealth Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List

Xealth recognized for achievements in digital health deployment and management

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year’s Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year’s winners.”

“Xealth is the only digital heath platform that centralizes all digital care assets and programs within the provider’s clinical workflow for ordering and monitoring, regardless of the chosen vendor,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth. “This approach has driven improved activation, engagement and operational efficiency for our health system clients. We are thrilled to be recognized in the CB Insights Digital Health 150.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems. Through the Xealth Digital Care SMART on FHIR app, the platform brings digital health vendors, programs and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, 12 million orders have been sent, 100,000 providers engaged and two million patients reached.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

: Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone. Unicorns : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022

: This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022 Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

