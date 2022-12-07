Business Strategist - MBA Master Astrologer, Kim Woods, Releases 2023 Forecast

Kim Woods, MBA, just published her 2023 Astrological Forecast ebook for entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Woods Advisory, MBA Business Strategist and Master Astrologer, releases her 2023 Forecast predicting how to create massive success in 2023 both in business and in personal life. Although the New Year has opportunities for growth, Woods predicts, "2023 is another year fraught with star forces pushing and pulling you. The uncertainty continues, and chaos remains a constant presence." Her goal is to help people navigate these uncertain times by outlining the 2023 months aligned for momentum vs. restfulness. Woods' forecasts have become highly sought after in the business environment. The official 2023 Forecast ebook serves everyone, regardless of the stage in business or life and was released on Dec. 7, 2022. Her ebook is available for download here.

"Knowing, liking, and trusting yourself are the core pillars in building a successful business and living a balanced life. To be prepared for the New Year, you need to ask yourself the following questions. What does success mean to you? How do you step into your power? Why is loving bravely imperative to your health and happiness? In answering these questions, you'll have a solid strategy to stay grounded, avoiding being swept up in the energies that will surround you in 2023," Woods said, reflecting the forecast's theme of power.

Woods has built multiple seven-figure brick-and-mortar businesses. After leaving her corporate career, she used her abilities to channel, lead, and impact millions. Her clients include business and world leaders who turn to her for guidance in life and business, most importantly, to learn how to master the concept of knowing, liking & trusting themselves through the application of Eastern practices.

Her overall 2021 and 2022 Forecasts showcased a new way of doing business and being in the world, which will continue into 2023, as the masculine way of doing business with the constant grind and push isn't creating consistent success anymore. Woods' best piece of advice for the New Year "is to pursue your unique success path."

"My 2022 clients that experienced the star energies were able to stay in alignment, which gave them a huge advantage in both life and business. My clients do not fear a recession, as they've seen an average of 51% increase in business revenue across the board during the pandemic, even with brick-and-mortar businesses doubling their revenues and gaining 30% revenues while lowering effort by 40%," Woods said.

As the founder of Kim Woods Advisory, Wood will be hosting a live event on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. ET to help others prepare for 2023. Everything Woods does is founded on the pairing of strategy and astrology. Looking to the future, Woods will release a book, podcast, and Tarot cards, targeted for Q4 of 2023.

