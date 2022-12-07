NWS Partners with GreenPlaces to Grow Sustainability Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Durham, N.C., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NWS, a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, is partnering with GreenPlaces to further develop and support NWS’s sustainability efforts.

GreenPlaces will generate a comprehensive greenhouse gas report, which will share the emissions factors from NWS’s business activities and highlight reduction strategies that can be implemented in 2023 and beyond. GreenPlaces is also helping NWS review and update some of its current policy documents related to carbon emissions and environmental stewardship.

“We know that environmental stewardship is becoming increasingly important for our customers. But even more than that, we know reducing our carbon footprint as a company is the right thing to do for the future of our planet,” said Jenn Viklund, vice president, chief of staff of NWS, who is leading the company’s sustainability efforts. “We are excited to be undertaking this review with GreenPlaces and look forward to implementing their recommendations next year.”

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, GreenPlaces has developed a sustainability platform that is simple to implement and helps businesses gain insight into their carbon emissions, improve their metrics and reach sustainability goals with ease.

NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector. Grain Management acquired NWS in 2021.

Founded in 2012, NWS sells custom hybrid and fiber-optic cables and related equipment to broadband providers through offices and warehouses in North Carolina, Texas, Illinois and Canada. The company also offers services in cell site development, inventory management and material distribution. Both NWS and Grain Management are Minority Business Enterprise-certified companies.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a collaborative partner to carriers, project managers and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a flexible approach and a disciplined focus on customer service, NWS is a proven partner in helping businesses tackle complex challenges and accelerate speed to market. Based in Durham, North Carolina, NWS serves businesses throughout the U.S. and in Canada, where it recently expanded its presence by acquiring Gap Wireless, in Mississauga, Ont., and JF TECH, in Blainville, Que. For more information, visit www.nwswireless.com.

