Mass Notification System Market to Reach $27.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Notification System Market is projected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4 % during 2021–2026, according to report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units USD Million Segments covered Component, type, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA

The mass notification system provides real-time information and instructions to people in a building, area, location, or installation by intelligently communicating with visible signals, text, and graphics. The purpose of mass notification system is to safeguard life by identifying the existence of an emergency and informing people of the necessary and appropriate reaction and action. A mass notification is a system used to provide information and instructions to people in a building, area, site, or other space using intelligible voice communications and possibly including signals, text, graphics, tactile, or other communications methods. The Mass Notification System Market has a presence across all the major regions of the world. The rising demand for public safety and security, and the increasing adoption of IP-based notification devices to boost the demand for the Mass Notification System Market. This is resulting in an increased number of pilots and deployments of mass notification systems and services across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on facility safety once again. Organizations cannot afford further disruptions but need to put the well-being of the people that use their facilities at the forefront of their plans. New guidelines and recommendations are being announced on a daily basis, which requires flexibility so that facilities can reopen safely. Doing so requires strong communication that helps keep everyone on the same page about new expectations, processes, and procedures. Every facility has distinct needs, but without the right tools in place, organizations’ leaders may be putting their people and facilities at risk. This is the reason that various facilities are turning to MNS during this pandemic to help send messages that reach all stakeholders with timely updates. As facilities reopen, it is important to be able to send health and safety alerts and reminders to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. MNS can connect to the technology that various organizations already have in place to add value to the existing investments. IP phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, and digital signage are among the devices that can be used to communicate with people within a facility. MNS can be used to connect to these devices and activate them simultaneously to share messages that reach everyone with text and audio alerts. The more channels that an organization uses, the more likely it is that everyone within a facility receives the message.

The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global Mass Notification System Market by component has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2021, while the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully managed mass notification services. Enterprises are becoming more aware of the benefits of a robust emergency and disaster management plan. Most organizations are inclined to adopt the services of MNS as they are not prone to hardware failures, and are reliable, robust, and scalable. The deployment of cloud-based solutions and the increasing trend toward mobility are also considered to be the driving factors of the services segment.

The in-building type segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

The Mass Notification System Market is segmented based on type into in-building, wide area, and distributed recipient. The in-building type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In-building mass notification solutions provide personnel and building occupants with clear, concise, and intelligible voice messages to communicate how people should respond during various emergency situations. In-building MNS can prove to be a useful means of mass notifications to notify personnel and requisite agencies or departments of power outages, scheduled maintenance work, mock drills, hostage situations, it system issues, meeting and conference requests, and fire outbreaks

The business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period,

The Mass Notification System Market is categorized based on the applications such as emergency response management, business continuity and disaster recovery, public alert and warning, reporting and analytics, and other applications (geofencing, workflow management, and critical event management). The business continuity and disaster recovery application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for cloud based mass notification solutions and rising trend toward achieving business continuity and management goals among small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The cloud segment is to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period,

he deployment mode in the Mass Notification System Market includes on-premises and cloud. The market size of the on-premises segment is estimated to have larger market share in 2021 whereas the cloud segment is expected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud technology benefits of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitates the adoption of the cloud deployment mode. The increasing demand for scalable, easy to use, and cost-effective mass notification system solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud segment in the MNS market. Moreover, cloud-based mass notification solutions enable business operations to improve employee productivity and save OPEX. Hence, the deployment of the cloud-based deployment mode is gaining traction.

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the Mass Notification System Market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the increased competition in large enterprises from budding SMEs. For large enterprises, mobility, public safety, data recovery, the security of their physical and digital assets, and the need for operational readiness trends are expected to contribute toward the growing adoption of mass notification solutions. Cost benefits of cloud-based mass notification systems and integration of voice and digital communication have led to the increasing adoption of these services by large enterprises.

The education segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The MNS market is divided into the following verticals: IT and telecom, education, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and other verticals (retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing). The education segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The mass notification systems have been implemented by the educational firms to increase campus-wide efficiency, ensure the safety and security of students and faculty, improve building performance and comfort, streamline institutional operations, reduce operational expenses, and increase long-term financial stability. The transportation and logistics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As this sector is prone to threats such as terror activities, plane hijacks, smuggling, weather-related situations, and accidents, it is very crucial to have reliable and integrated MNS solutions for the transportation sector.

APAC is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The MNS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased awareness of MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attack and occurrences of campus shootouts are the major factors driving the MNS adoption across North America. The growth in APAC is attributed to the acceptance of mass notification technologies by end users present in the region, due to dynamic environmental conditions. The demand for cloud-based mass notification solutions by business enterprises is expected to enhance their product offerings in APAC.

Key players offering Mass Notification System Market. The major vendors covered Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Irelands), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Google (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Singlewire Software (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), American Signal Corporation (ASC) (US), ATI Systems (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), AlertMedia (US), KONEXUS (US), CrisisGo (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Omnilert (US), Ruvna (US), F24 (Germany), Alertus (US), Mircom (Canada), Iluminar (US), Omingo (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), OnSolve(US), Crises Control(UK), Voyent Alert! (Canada), and Squadcast (US).

