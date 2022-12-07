US Nuclear Strategic Partner Pulmostics is Now Conducting Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) strategic partner Pulmostics Ltd is a biotech start-up devoted to early screening women for breast cancer using innovative breath analysis technology that proved to be a fast, economical, painless non-invasive system to screen for breast cancer and other cancers. A technology that is sorely needed in most countries in the world.

Worldwide, there were 685,000 breast cancer deaths in 2022. These women were mourned by husbands, brothers, children and grand-children. Tragically, many of these deaths could have been prevented were they detected early enough. Globally, most breast cancer cases are detected at stage 3 or later. At this stage of the disease, a woman has a less than 65% chance of cure.

Pulmostics is now conducting clinical trials with Christus Muguerza, the preeminent private hospital in Monterrey, Mexico, to confirm that breath analysis can detect the presence of breast cancer with the same or better sensitivity as a mammogram, the current gold standard. Imagine a world without patients disrobing and without mammogram discomfort. Just exhale, and you and your doctor have your answers.

Pulmostics is teamed with Music Beats Cancer, a 501 c-3 charity to raise funds to further expand the trials and provide free diagnoses to more women.

Please share this message with your friends and family. Breast cancer touches all of us. Your help can save women’s lives.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

