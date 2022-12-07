iCoreConnect Earns the Endorsement of The PROPS Center, a Subsidiary of The Connecticut State Dental Association

/EIN News/ -- Ocoee, FL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc ., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced that The PROPS Center endorsed three products in the iCoreConnect platform: iCoreRx cloud ePrescribing software, iCoreCloud encrypted HIPAA backup, and iCoreCodeGenius rapid ICD-10 coding. The PROPS Center, PROPSCenter.com, is a subsidiary of the Connecticut State Dental Association (CSDA) .



CSDA is one the most established dental associations in the country and represents 60% of all licensed dentists in Connecticut with nearly 2,000 members. Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect President and CEO, commented, “The PROPS Center is an excellent resource for practices to find ways to increase efficiency. Our cloud-based products are developed specifically to decrease steps involved with each process and increase the operational speed and security of the practice.”

The PROPS Center endorses these iCoreConnect products:

iCoreRx ePrescribing solution allows doctors to prescribe all medications, including controlled substances. They can prescribe from any location using any internet-connected device. Doctors have the option to access the Connecticut Prescription Monitoring and Reporting System (CPMRS) with a single button in the software.

iCoreCloud offers HIPAA-compliant backup of all data and is stored in iCoreConnect’s first class, secure data centers.

iCoreCodeGenius provides doctors with rapid, accurate ICD-10 medical coding and dental cross coding in 60 seconds or less and is accessible via the cloud from any internet connected device.

All iCoreConnect solutions integrate with most major practice management systems in the United States, expediting processes, improving patient safety, and better protecting dental practices.

“The partnership of these iCoreConnect products and The PROPS Center enables us to bring a much-needed suite of products to our constituents,” said Kathlene Gerrity, Executive Director of The PROPS Center. “Finding ways to increase efficiencies in this challenging economic environment is paramount to operating a successful practice. We are thrilled to bring iCoreConnect into our family and look forward to actively promoting these products.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

About The PROPS Center

PROPS Center is here to support businesses by saving you that most valuable resource: your time. We have done the research, vetted the partners, worked on the deals to get you the best possible products and services at a great price point. Our goal is to enable you to achieve maximum efficiency, reduce margins and find resources that will be responsive when you need them.

