Food and beverage trade show returns to HCM City

VIETNAM, December 7 - HCM CITY — Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022, the country’s largest international food and beverage trade show, opened on Wednesday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

More than 300 leading businesses from more than 28 countries and territories are participating in the expo to establish connections with potential business partners and discuss market trends.

As many as 21 international groups from the EU, Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, the US, Canada, Uruguay, Singapore, and Japan are hosting pavilions at Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022.

Giorgio Aliberti, European Union Ambassador to Việt Nam kicked off the European Union Pavilion which showcases the quality, safety, authenticity, and sustainability of European products, including meat and meat products, olive oil, fruits and vegetables, dairy, confectionery and chocolate, and wine, beer and spirits.

For the EU agri-food sector, Việt Nam is one of the most interesting markets in Asia and this fair will contribute to reinforcing partnerships, promoting a better mutual understanding and explorinig business opportunities, Giorgio said.

This year’s European Pavilion will also highlight organic products and ‘Geographical Indications’ (GI) - the EU's own quality certification system to protect products unique to specific regions and their traditional production methods - through product workshops and live cooking shows.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, BT Tee, general manager at Informa Markets, the expo’s organiser, said Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022 was expected to bring many opportunities for enterprises.

Food services industry revenue this year is estimated at US$21.6 billion, growing an estimated 55 per cent year-on-year, he said.

Within food services, international fast-food chains remain a fast-growing sector due to western influences and increasing urbanisation.

Vietnamese out-of-home consumption of western food accounts for approximately 35 per cent of sales, driven by overseas brands and franchises, he added.

The three-day event also hosts competitions that gather talented candidates from all over the world such as the Vietnam Culinary Challenge 2022 (VNCC), Vietnam Barista Competition (VBC) and Vietnam Aromaster Championship (VAC). — VNS