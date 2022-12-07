According to ZMR Global Pea Protein Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1,892.3 Mn | 2028 | 13.9% CAGR
The Global Pea Protein Market, market was estimated at around USD 864.6 Mn in 2021 and a CAGR of 13.9% during 2022-2028, to reach around USD 1,892.3 Mn by 2028
Global pea protein market is projected to achieve revenue growth of USD 1,892.3 million by 2028”UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pea protein market Size was worth around USD 864.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,892.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the pea protein market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the pea protein market.
— Zion Market Research
Pea protein is considered a complete protein because it includes all nine necessary amino acids. These amino acids are found naturally in protein, which aids in the development and repair of new muscles. Pea proteins are also available in a range of products in different forms that make them easily available for consumption.
The global pea protein market is growing at a speedy rate. The rise in inclination towards plant-based products and the increasing trend of veganism are the major factors that are fostering the market's growth. Additionally, pea protein is commonly used to improve the nutritional profile since it contains a variety of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Also, foods with a clean label are becoming increasingly popular on the market. Pea protein is normally gluten-free and non-GMO. As a result, it belongs in the clean-label food category. In the food business, rising demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO goods is boosting demand for pea protein. All such factors contribute equally to the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in demand for ready-to-drink nutritious products, especially in the sports sector, is further adding up to the growth of the market. Furthermore, expanding applications and development of pea protein as a meat replacement are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the extraction and production of pea protein come at a high cost, which in turn may limit the growth of the market.
Browse the full “Pea Protein Market By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, And Textured), By Form (Dry And Wet), By Source (Yellow Split Peas, Lentils, And Chickpeas), By Application (Meat Substitutes, Performance Nutrition, Functional Foods, Snacks, Beverages, Bakery Products, And Confectionery), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pea-protein-market
The global pea protein market is bifurcated based on type, form, source, application, and region. By type, the global market is split into concentrates, isolates, and textured. Based on form, the market is categorized into wet and dry. Among these, the dry form accounts for approximately 65 percent of the total. The source segment of the market is divided into lentils, split yellow peas, and chickpeas. Split yellow peas dominate the market, accounting for more than 40% of the total share. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into meat substitutes, performance nutrition, functional foods, snacks, beverages, bakery products, and confectionery. Among these, the meat substitute segment is anticipated to record rapid growth over the forecast period.
Europe is expected to dominate the global pea protein market. Key factors such as rising health consciousness and growing vegan culture in major European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, & France are primarily contributing to the market's large share. The presence of major players such as Rouquette Freres, Emsland Group, and Glanbia PLC in the region is also supporting the market expansion. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative market for pea protein during the coming period. Increasing demand for alternative meat sources, a large number of veg food consumers, and the easy availability of products through different online channels are fueling the market growth in APAC.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Ingredion
Rouquette Freres
Puris Foods
Emsland Group
The Green Labs LLC
Fenchem Inc.
DuPont
A&B Ingredients
The Scoular Company
Glanbia PLC
Axiom Foods Inc.
Recent developments
In January 2020, Merit Functional Food Corp, a joint venture of Burcon Nutrascience Corp, received a co-investment from the Protein Industry (Canada). This breakthrough would boost Merit Functional Food Corp's rapid expansion in the protein production market. It would simplify the production of Burcon's new pea and canola protein components.
In Nov 2021, Roquette celebrated the inauguration of the world's biggest pea protein factory, increasing its position of leadership in the worldwide alternative protein market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
Global Pea Protein market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Isolates
Concentrates
Textured
By Form
Dry
Wet
By Source
Split yellow peas
Lentils
Chickpeas
By Application
Meat substitutes
Performance Nutrition
Functional foods
Snacks
Beverages
Bakery products
Confectionery
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
“Russia-Ukraine War Impact 2022: Economic Sanctions Imposed by the United States & its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the market
The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industry’s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in the commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in India, Japan, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.”
