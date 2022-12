According to ZMR Global Pea Protein Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1,892.3 Mn | 2028 | 13.9% CAGR

Global Pea Protein Market Global Pea Protein Market Size

The Global Pea Protein Market, market was estimated at around USD 864.6 Mn in 2021 and a CAGR of 13.9% during 2022-2028, to reach around USD 1,892.3 Mn by 2028

Global pea protein market is projected to achieve revenue growth of USD 1,892.3 million by 2028” — Zion Market Research

UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pea protein market Size was worth around USD 864.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,892.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the pea protein marketโ€™s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the pea protein market.Pea protein is considered a complete protein because it includes all nine necessary amino acids. These amino acids are found naturally in protein, which aids in the development and repair of new muscles. Pea proteins are also available in a range of products in different forms that make them easily available for consumption.๐‘น๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐‘ญ๐’“๐’†๐’† ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’๐’‡ @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/pea-protein-market Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the packageAbout 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the RequestUpdated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022Includes Tables and figures have been updatedThe most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue AnalysisZion Market Research MethodologyThe global pea protein market is growing at a speedy rate. The rise in inclination towards plant-based products and the increasing trend of veganism are the major factors that are fostering the market's growth. Additionally, pea protein is commonly used to improve the nutritional profile since it contains a variety of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Also, foods with a clean label are becoming increasingly popular on the market. Pea protein is normally gluten-free and non-GMO. As a result, it belongs in the clean-label food category. In the food business, rising demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO goods is boosting demand for pea protein. All such factors contribute equally to the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in demand for ready-to-drink nutritious products, especially in the sports sector, is further adding up to the growth of the market. Furthermore, expanding applications and development of pea protein as a meat replacement are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the extraction and production of pea protein come at a high cost, which in turn may limit the growth of the market.Browse the full โ€œPea Protein Market By Type (Isolates, Concentrates , And Textured), By Form (Dry And Wet), By Source (Yellow Split Peas, Lentils, And Chickpeas), By Application ( Meat Substitutes , Performance Nutrition, Functional Foods, Snacks, Beverages, Bakery Products, And Confectionery), And By Region โ€“ Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 โ€“ 2028.โ€ Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pea-protein-market The global pea protein market is bifurcated based on type, form, source, application, and region. By type, the global market is split into concentrates, isolates, and textured. Based on form, the market is categorized into wet and dry. Among these, the dry form accounts for approximately 65 percent of the total. The source segment of the market is divided into lentils, split yellow peas, and chickpeas. Split yellow peas dominate the market, accounting for more than 40% of the total share. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into meat substitutes, performance nutrition, functional foods, snacks, beverages, bakery products, and confectionery. Among these, the meat substitute segment is anticipated to record rapid growth over the forecast period.Europe is expected to dominate the global pea protein market. Key factors such as rising health consciousness and growing vegan culture in major European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, & France are primarily contributing to the market's large share. The presence of major players such as Rouquette Freres, Emsland Group, and Glanbia PLC in the region is also supporting the market expansion. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative market for pea protein during the coming period. Increasing demand for alternative meat sources, a large number of veg food consumers, and the easy availability of products through different online channels are fueling the market growth in APAC.๐‘ซ๐’๐’˜๐’๐’๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ญ๐’“๐’†๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐‘ท๐‘ซ๐‘ญ ๐‘ฉ๐’“๐’๐’„๐’‰๐’–๐’“๐’†: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/pea-protein-market ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ & ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:IngredionRouquette FreresPuris FoodsEmsland GroupThe Green Labs LLCFenchem Inc.DuPontA&B IngredientsThe Scoular CompanyGlanbia PLCAxiom Foods Inc.Recent developmentsIn January 2020, Merit Functional Food Corp, a joint venture of Burcon Nutrascience Corp, received a co-investment from the Protein Industry (Canada). This breakthrough would boost Merit Functional Food Corp's rapid expansion in the protein production market. It would simplify the production of Burcon's new pea and canola protein components.In Nov 2021, Roquette celebrated the inauguration of the world's biggest pea protein factory, increasing its position of leadership in the worldwide alternative protein market.๐‘ฐ๐’๐’’๐’–๐’Š๐’“๐’† ๐’Ž๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’‚๐’ƒ๐’๐’–๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’Š๐’” ๐’“๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’ƒ๐’†๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’‘๐’–๐’“๐’„๐’‰๐’‚๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/pea-protein-market ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:Global Pea Protein market is segmented as follows:By TypeIsolatesConcentratesTexturedBy FormDryWetBy SourceSplit yellow peasLentilsChickpeasBy ApplicationMeat substitutesPerformance NutritionFunctional foodsSnacksBeveragesBakery productsConfectioneryBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/787 ๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?1) Which key factors will influence Pea Protein market growth over 2022-2028?2) What will be the value of the Pea Protein market during 2022-2028?3) Which region will contribute notably towards the Pea Protein market value?4) Which are the major players leveraging the Pea Protein market growth?โ€œRussia-Ukraine War Impact 2022: Economic Sanctions Imposed by the United States & its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the marketThe economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industryโ€™s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in the commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in India, Japan, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.โ€Browse more Food & Beverage Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/food-beverage Why Choose Zion Market Research?Serving domestic and international clients 24/7Prompt and efficient customer serviceData collected from reliable primary and secondary sourcesHighly trained and experienced team of research analystsSeamless delivery of tailor-made market research reportsTable Of ContentChapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report description and scope1.2. Research scope1.3. Research methodology1.3.1. Market research process1.3.2. Market research methodologyChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Global pea protein market 2016 - 2022(Tons) (USD Million)2.2. Global pea protein market: SnapshotChapter 3. Pea protein Market โ€“ Global and Industry Analysis3.1. Pea protein : Market dynamics3.2. Market drivers3.2.1. Drivers of global pea protein market: Impact analysis3.2.2. Increasing preference towards vegetarian diet3.3. Market restraints3.3.1. Restraints of global pea protein market: Impact analysis3.3.2. Lack of awareness3.4. Opportunities3.4.1. Technological advancements in extrusion and processing3.5. Porterโ€™s five forces analysis3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by product3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by type3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by regionalChapter 4. Global Pea protein Market - Competitive Landscape4.1. Company market share, 20164.1.1. Global pea protein market : company market share, 20164.2. Strategic Development4.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers4.2.2. New Product Launch4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures4.2.4. Research and Development, Type and Regional Expansion4.3. Product PortfolioChapter 5. Global Pea protein Market โ€“Product Analysis5.1. Global pea protein market: product overview5.1.1. Global pea protein market revenue share, by product, 2016 - 20225.2. Isolates5.2.1. Global isolates pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)5.3. Concentrated5.3.1. Global concentrated pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)5.4. Textured5.4.1. Global textured pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)Chapter 6. Global Pea protein Market โ€“ Product Analysis6.1. Global pea protein market: product overview6.1.1. Global pea protein market revenue share, by product, 2016 - 20226.2. Dietary Supplements6.2.1. Global dietary supplements pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)6.3. Bakery Goods6.3.1. Global bakery goods pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)6.4. Meat Substitutes6.4.1. Global meat substitutes pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)6.5. Beverage6.5.1. Global beverage pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)6.6. Other6.6.1. Global other pea protein market, 2016 โ€“ 2022 (Tons) (USD Million)Read More TOC - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/pea-protein-market Also, Check Other Industry ReportsVermouth Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/vermouth-market Specialty Yeast Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/specialty-yeast-market Plant-Based Protein Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/plant-based-protein-market Artificial Sweetener Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/artificial-sweeteners-market Starch Recovery Systems Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/starch-recovery-systems-market Non-Dairy Yogurt Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/non-dairy-yogurt-market Vegetable Oil Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/vegetable-oil-market