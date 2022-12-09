Global 1 Butene Market Report(2021-2028): By Industrial Analysis, Key Geographical Regions, Tends and Forecast till 2028
The 1 Butene Market was valued at USD 31814.96 million and is expected to grow to USD 43033.23 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period.
Global 1 butene Market Overview
1-Butene is a linear alpha-olefin also known as Butene-1 or Î-Butylene. At room temperature, this 1 butene is a flammable and colourless gas. 1-Butene can be produced through ethylene dimerization or separation from crude C4 stream. 1-Butene is an important chemical raw material that is widely used in the production of polybutylene, maleic anhydride, butanol, and other products.
The expansion of the medical and pharmaceutical industries encourages small and medium-sized businesses to compete for sales with established market leaders. Consumption patterns have been influenced by increased disposable income and changing lifestyles, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products. All liquid-packaged consumer goods are also catered for by e-commerce platforms. Personal care, cosmetics, OTC medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all available.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
1-Butene (or 1-Butylene) is an organic compound with the formula CH3CH2CH=CH2 and this compound is a colorless gas that is easily condensed to give a colorless liquid. It is classified as a linear alpha-olefin. It is one isomer of butene (butylene). Diverse products result from it.
It is widely utilized as a co-monomer in the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), toys, containers, pipes, and other non-food packaging materials made from polyethylene/polypropylene resins because of its flexibility and strong grip strength.
This part of the report gives deep insights into various regions and the major important players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the value data of each region and country. The Regional Segmentation of 1 butene Platforms Market includes China, EU, USA, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Prominent Key Players of the 1 butene Market
order to reflect the competitive condition of the industry clearly. Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Linde plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., China National Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Shell Chemicals, Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc.
Key Market Segments Table: 1 butene Market
1 Butene Market Segment by Type:
• Crude C4 Separation
• Ethylene Dimerization
• Other
1 Butene Market Segment by Applications:
• Polyethylene
• Secondary butyl Alco.(SBA) or Methyl ethyl ketone (MEK)
• 1,3-Butadiene
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The section's readers will comprehend how the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War affected the market for Conversational AI Platforms around the world. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production are all factors that have evolved through time that are taken into account in the study. The essential elements that will assist players find chances and stabilizing the business as a whole in the upcoming years have also been underlined by the industry experts. The coronavirus pandemic has benefited 1-butene market manufacturers due to increased demand for PPE kits from customers worldwide.
Key Drivers & barriers in the 1 butene Market
To help readers comprehend the overall market growth, this market research has studied high-impact rendering elements and drivers. The report also includes limitations and difficulties that can present obstacles to the major players of the 1 butene market. This can help the users pay attention and make well-informed business-related judgments. Specialists have also focused on potential future commercial opportunities.
