With 6.8% CAGR, Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Hit $7.4 Billion 2027

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2022-2027

The global vital signs monitoring devices market to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vital signs monitoring devices market size.

What are the growth prospects of the vital signs monitoring devices industry?

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

What is a vital signs monitoring devices?

Vital signs monitoring devices comprise pulse oximeters and blood pressure and temperature monitoring devices. They are used for observing numerous vital signs, including pulse rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and respiratory rate. They can also be utilized for monitoring activities and fitness levels for self-health tracking and early diagnosis of severe medical conditions. As they are cost-effective, easy to use, and can measure different physiological parameters of the body using multi-parameter patient monitors, the demand for vital signs monitoring signs devices is rising worldwide.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the vital signs monitoring devices market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases among the masses and the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to developing severe medical ailments, represents one of the major factors driving the demand for vital signs monitoring devices around the world. It can also be attributed to sedentary lifestyles and the growing consumption of fast food. Moreover, the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and significant improvements in the healthcare sector is favoring the market growth. There is a rise in the occurrences of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other severe respiratory conditions, such as lung cancer, which is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing health awareness among the masses about the availability of effective treatment alternatives is influencing the market positively. Initiatives undertaken by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of several countries to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all are also contributing to the market growth. In addition, the integration of Bluetooth, sensors, and micro-electric technologies in vital signs monitoring devices is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry. Apart from this, there is an increase in the adoption of wearable devices, including fitness trackers and fitness bands, that can be connected with smart devices for collecting patient data in real time, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. These devices also aid monitor numerous parameters, such as oximetry, heart rate, body and skin temperature, and capnography, with a single device. Furthermore, the growing utilization of mobile health (m-health) applications for providing high-quality virtual care and home care to patients through chatbots and real-time interactions is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, key players are extensively financing research and development (R&D) projects in the field of medical science and telecommunications technologies which is anticipated to provide a favorable outlook to the market.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vital signs monitoring devices market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and end-user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• BP Monitoring Devices

o Aneroid BP Monitors

o Automated BP Monitors

• Pulse-Oximeters

o Tabletop/Bedside Pulse-Oximeters

o Fingertip

o Handheld

o Wrist Worn

o Pediatric Pulse-Oximeters

• Temperature Monitoring Devices

o Mercury-Filled Thermometers

o Digital Thermometers

o Infrared Thermometers

o Temperature Strips

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

• Home Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• A&D Company Ltd.

• Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Masimo

• Medtronic

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Nonin Medical Inc.

• Omron Healthcare Inc.

• Smiths Group Plc

• Others.

