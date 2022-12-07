Branded Legacy, Inc. Adds Subsidiary Bringing Additional $750,000 in Revenues

ReelSkinz is Company's Third Acquisition in the Past 60 Days

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has acquired ReelSkinz, an outdoor apparel company.



Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "We are excited to be working with this Florida based company. ReelSkinz brings with them just under a million dollars in revenues a year which adds much value for our loyal shareholders. ReelSkinz makes some fantastic outdoor clothing apparel, and we are already in the talks of having them help us create apparel for our other subsidiaries."

ReelSkinz is more than just a lifestyle brand; it is a company that combines practicality, protection, and fashion into the ultimate ocean and outdoor apparel. Started in 2011, ReelSkinz aimed to capture the magnificent beauty of ocean wildlife without digital manipulation. ReelSkinz apparel is more than just aesthetically appealing; any time you decide to purchase and wear a ReelSkinz product, UPF +50 incorporated material will be providing an extra layer of protection from outdoor exposure. The microfiber UPF fabric weaved in every stitch of our high-performance fishing shirts creates a shield for ultraviolet radiation; UV overexposure has been linked to sunburn, accelerated skin aging, and skin cancer. Sun lotion and apparel are the two most common ways our bodies manage to protect themselves from overexposure to the sun. https://reelskinz.com/