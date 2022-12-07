Space Frame Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1311.5 Million in 2028

The Space Frame Market is expected to reach US$ 1311.5 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Space Frame Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Space Frame Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Expanding construction industry across the world and increasing demand for lightweight materials to minimize construction time and cost.

Increasing demand for new structural forms and rising innovation in building technique.

The wide range application of space frames in sports arenas, airplane hangars, workshops, transportation terminals, assembly halls, exhibition pavilions, warehouses, and other areas.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Space Frame Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, and Metal Alloys),

(Steel, Aluminum, and Metal Alloys), By Structure Type (Single Layer, Double Layer, and Triple Layer),

(Single Layer, Double Layer, and Triple Layer), By Tube Type (Circular Hollow Section, Rectangular Hollow Section),

(Circular Hollow Section, Rectangular Hollow Section), By Application Type (Dome Roof, Skylight, Canopy & Entry Way, Roof, Atrium, Vertical Glazed, and Others), and

(Dome Roof, Skylight, Canopy & Entry Way, Roof, Atrium, Vertical Glazed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Space Frame Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented as steel, aluminum, and metal alloys. The steel segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the aluminum segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Steel space frames are the ideal choice of material for various commercial buildings, as they provide numerous structural advantages such as durability, rigidity, and robustness over other materials. These advantages are the key factors behind the dominance of the segment of the market.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as dome roof, skylight, canopy & entry way, roof, atrium, vertical glazed, and others. The dome roof segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment is mainly because dome roofs are widely used in commercial events, and they provide the utmost structural integrity with aesthetic appearance.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico being the major countries offering lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the region’s market is mainly driven by the increasing investments in commercial infrastructure and rapidly increasing advanced construction technologies in the region. Further, the presence of huge public infrastructures such as shopping malls, concert halls, and exhibition halls, along with the increasing number of warehouses is likely to drive the market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Space Frame Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

DSI Spaceframes

HINDUSTAN ALCOX LIMITED

Octamec

CST Industries, Inc.

Xuzhou LF Engineering & Construction Co.

Triocon Space Frame Technologies Pvt, Ltd.

Delta Structures, Inc.

USKON Space Frame System Construction Industry and Commerce Co., Inc.

Pillow Space Frame Ltd.

Gossamer Space Frames, LLC

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Space Frame Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

