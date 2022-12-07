At an 8.22% CAGR, Growing Demand For Geriatric And Pediatric Population Dosage Forms To Drive The Sustained Release Excipients Market| Fact.MR

The Increasing Numbers Of Patent Expirations, As Well As The Growing Demand For Geriatric And Pediatric Population Dosage Forms, Are Driving The Sustained Release Excipients Market Growth

With a forecasted 8.22% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, the global sustained release excipients market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2022. By 2032, it is anticipated that the global sustained release excipients market is anticipated to have grown to USD 2.84 billion.

Pediatric and Geriatric Sustained Release Dosage Forms Are Required



The sustained release excipients market potential is being positively impacted by factors like the rise in patent expirations, the demand for paediatric and geriatric dosage forms, and the additional advantages offered by sustained release formulations.

Reducing dosage frequency and increasing patient compliance are both achieved by sustained release formulations. The growth of market for sustained release excipients is further aided by these elements. Technologies for sustained drug release offer a variety of advantages over conventional medications.

Antibiotic resistance has also been brought on by the rise in the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which has had a detrimental effect on the sustained release excipients market for conventional dosage forms. As a result, alternative methods of treating and controlling these diseases are being used.

Key Takeaways

The product category of polymers, which controlled the global sustained release excipients market, contributed more than 43.60% of the total revenue.

The oral drug delivery market, which generated more than 40.25% of the overall revenue, dominated the sustained release excipients market.

When analysed in terms of technology, targeted delivery monopolised the sustained release excipients market and adjusted to account for the strongest portion of total revenue, or 22.6%.

On the other hand, during the forecast years, Asia Pacific sustained release excipients market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate.

With more than 36.45% of global sales, Europe led the market for sustained release excipients.



Recent Developments

Partners

In March 2022, Hovione added Zerion Pharma to the list of partners in its oral drug delivery toolkit. Zerion Pharma aims to commercialise the technology for overcoming the problems associated with low drug solubility.

Alliance

Through the Controlled Release Alliance with DuPont, Colorcon, Inc. announced in April 2019 the addition of the Aquacoat range of modified release products to its functional film coatings.

Merger

The merger of DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business and International Flavors & Fragrances was finalised in February 2021. The portfolio's variety of solutions to meet the needs of the industry has increased with the inclusion of Aquacoat products.

Competitive Landscape



In the market for sustained release excipients' competition section, key players operating in the sector are profiled based on their market shares, distinctive business models, product lines, and company dashboards.

Key Companies Profiled:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Allergan plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

BASF

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Ashland Global

Evonik Industries

Croda International Plc

Gattefossé

Merck KGaA

Development of Economical Dosage Forms

Physicians have widely accepted the use of controlled release formulations to reduce antibiotic resistance. These formulations are a top choice of formulations among doctors, increasing their demand in the sustained release excipients market. They produce preferred therapeutic drug levels in blood plasma and reduce the dosage frequency.

Diseases are Becoming More Prevalent Globally

Over the course of history, both acute and chronic diseases have become more common. Doctors prescribe medications for the treatment of these illnesses. Along with the active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients are typically present in medicines. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an enormous demand for medications. As a result of the large volume in the Asia Pacific sustained release excipients market, they are highly sought after.

To ensure that the drug reaches the target site, sustained releasse excipients release the medication gradually. Numerous applications exist for excipients. As a result of this, there is a high demand for sustained release excipients. Compared to conventional excipients, sustained release excipients have lower indirect costs.

Key Segments

By Product :

Gelatin

Polymers

Minerals

Sugars

Alcohol

Chitosan

By Route of Administration :

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Vaginal

Ophthalmic

Intravenous

Other Route of Administrations

By Technology :

Targeted Delivery

Micro Encapsulation

Wurster Technique

Transdermal

Implants

Coacervation

Others





By Region :

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



