Bone Densitometer Devices market is expected to grow from USD 100 million in 2021 to USD 147.7 million by 2029 : GreyViews

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Size By Technology (DEXA, QCT, Axial Bone Densitometry, Peripheral Bone Densitometry, and Others), By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bone densitometer devices market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bone densitometer devices market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as technology, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global bone densitometer devices market are Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co. Ltd, YOZMA BMTech Co. Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Oscare Medical Oy, OSI Systems Inc., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd., Echolight S.P.A, BeamMed Ltd., Hologic Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Anjue Medical Equipment, CyberLogic Inc., Eurotec Systems S.r.l, Ampall Co. Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bone densitometer devices market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

By calculating the rate at which it absorbs ionising radiation, a bone densitometer calculates the amount of bone and minerals present in a specific area of the skeleton. A process whereby the bone is exposed to two distinct energies of x-rays to determine the amount of calcium and other minerals present. Bone densitometry, which often examines the lower spine, hip, lower arm, wrist, fingers, and heel, reveals the strength and thickness of a bone. It is used to identify osteoporosis, a disorder marked by low bone density, to assess how effectively treatment for osteoporosis is working, and to forecast the likelihood that bones may shatter. Bone densitometry also assesses the amount of fat and muscle in particular body regions, including the arms, legs, and pelvis. Also known as a DEXA scan, a dual energy x-ray absorptiometry, a BMD scan, and a DXA scan. An improved version of X-ray technology used to measure bone mineral density is called bone densitometry equipment (BMD). In order to measure bone loss, it creates images of the interior of the body, such as the hips and lower spine, using a modest amount of ionising radiation.

Scope of Bone Densitometer Devices Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD million Segments Covered By Technology, By End-User, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co. Ltd, YOZMA BMTech Co. Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Oscare Medical Oy, OSI Systems Inc., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd., Echolight S.P.A, BeamMed Ltd., Hologic Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Anjue Medical Equipment, CyberLogic Inc., Eurotec Systems S.r.l, Ampall Co. Ltd., among others

Segmentation Analysis

Axial bone densitometry is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment is DEXA, QCT, axial bone densitometry, peripheral bone densitometry, and others. Axial bone densitometry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the widespread use of densitometers based on this technology, the segment is expanding. The growing adoption rate can be attributed to axial bone densitometers' ability to meet a variety of clinical needs. These mostly consist of equipment based on central dual energy x-ray absorptiometry, which are essential to obtaining precise results in diagnostic operations. Bone densitometers are also thought to be very cost-effective and to have the best linearity, sensitivity, and precision, which guarantees the least amount of performance variance. It is anticipated that the aforementioned advantages will play a significant role in motivating physicians to utilise them.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user includes hospital, clinics, and others. Hospitals is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large patient volume and frequent readmissions are credited with the segment's expansion. Additionally, the presence of advanced infrastructure supports great efficiency in bone densitometer-based diagnostic processes, increasing the proportion of hospitals. One of the main reasons for the significant share of the market is the growing propensity of government healthcare institutions to push sophisticated diagnostic tools that produce quick findings. Additionally, in the current environment, hospitals are using fully automated technologies that can detect this illness early on more and more. In addition, it is anticipated that the sum of these elements will positively affect category growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Bone Densitometer Devices include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. The demand is anticipated to increase throughout the region as a result of several cooperative initiatives made by well-known businesses in this area to enhance their R&D capabilities and uphold high medical standards. The fact that this region has a significant illness load (osteoporosis) contributes to the majority share it has captured.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's bone densitometer devices market size was valued at USD 8.41 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.32 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2029. The primary driver of demand in the German market is the rise in demand from end users, including hospitals and clinics. Due to the fast accessibility of DXA scans and the country's favourable reimbursement regulations, the market is expanding in the country, making it a profitable one for bone densitometer equipment. The market for bone densitometer devices is anticipated to grow in the coming years as a result of numerous NGOs' activities to raise awareness of osteoporosis in this area.

China

China Bone Densitometer Devices’s market size was valued at USD 15.12 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.1 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% 2022 to 2029. The demand for reliable, cutting-edge healthcare has grown in China. On the back of rising device usage among patients over 50 and among female patients worldwide, bone densitometer device growth is anticipated to expand.

India

India's Bone Densitometer Devices market size was valued at USD 12.96 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.7 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the increased attention being paid to osteoporosis in this region, the bone densitometer market in India is expanding. Due to the increasing realisation and accessibility of bone densitometers, the adoption of cutting-edge technology, and the rising investment from both public and private organisations for research activities, India is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for bone densitometer devices from various end-users, including hospitals and clinics.

