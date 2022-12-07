Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Consolidated third quarter net revenues totaled $124.0 million



Third quarter net income totaled $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, vs. $0.17 per diluted share last year; excluding certain items, non-GAAP net income totaled $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, vs. $0.18 per diluted share last year

Balance sheet remains solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $25.2 million and no debt

Jackie Ardrey named President and CEO effective November 1, 2022, replacing retiring President and CEO Rob Wallstrom

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

In this release, Vera Bradley, Inc. or “the Company” refers to the entire enterprise and includes both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands. Vera Bradley on a stand-alone basis refers to the Vera Bradley brand.

Third Quarter Comments

Rob Wallstrom, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our year-over-year improvement in third quarter non-GAAP EPS, largely driven by implementation of our targeted expense reductions. Total Company third quarter revenues of $124.0 million were modestly above overall expectations, and we began to experience some stabilization in our gross margin rate as supply chain challenges moderated and strategic price increases helped offset increased raw material and freight costs.

“As in past quarters, we are continuing to experience bifurcation in the spending of our customer base. Vera Bradley’s Direct Full-Price Channel customers with higher household incomes remained more engaged and continued to spend more than customers with lower household incomes, especially in our Vera Bradley Factory Channel, where inflationary pressures impacted traffic and discretionary spending. However, our Vera Bradley Indirect Channel experienced its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.”

“We opened two additional Pura Vida Full-Price retail stores in the quarter, and they are performing ahead of our expectations,” Wallstrom continued. “As with many direct-to-consumer companies, we have seen a shift from a pure-digital-play model to an integrated multi-channel platform. Our four Full-Price retail stores are not only profitable but have driven improved ecommerce traffic and revenue in their trade areas. However, overall Pura Vida revenues continued to be negatively impacted by the shift in social and digital media effectiveness and rising digital media costs, and we experienced a decline in sales to wholesale accounts.”

Jackie Ardrey Named President and CEO

Jackie Ardrey joined the Company as President and CEO effective November 1, 2022, replacing retiring President and CEO Wallstrom. Wallstrom will continue to work closely with Ardrey through the end of December 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. Ardrey also replaced Wallstrom on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ardrey is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises. Between 2018 and October 2022, she held the post of President at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog and online retailer Grandin Road, part of the Qurate Retail Group. Previously, Ardrey was CEO of Trading Company Holdings and Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Supply Chain for iconic omnichannel gourmet food and gifting brand Harry and David. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at multi-channel high-end children’s retailer Hanna Andersson in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Design, and Wholesale.

“Although I have just been with the Company a few short weeks, I am convinced that both our Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have untapped potential in the marketplace,” Ardrey commented. “While I expect the macro environment to remain unpredictable, our teams are focused, and our cash position and balance sheet remain solid. I look forward to working closely with our leadership teams to develop and execute solid growth plans; leverage our many opportunities, especially in merchandising and marketing; and deliver consistent, sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders over the long term.”

Summary of Financial Performance for the Third Quarter

Consolidated net revenues totaled $124.0 million compared to $134.7 million in the prior year third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

For the current year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income totaled $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. These results included $1.1 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $0.6 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with cost savings initiatives and the CEO search, $0.4 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, and $0.3 million of severance and stock-based retirement compensation charges, partially offset by a benefit of $0.2 million for the reversal of certain purchase order cancellation fees. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated third quarter net income totaled $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

For the prior year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income totaled $5.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. These results included $0.4 million of net after tax charges related to intangible asset amortization. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated third quarter net income totaled $6.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Nine Months

Consolidated net revenues totaled $352.9 million for the current year nine months ended October 29, 2022, compared to $390.9 million in the prior year nine month period ended October 30, 2021.

For the current year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net loss totaled ($31.6) million, or ($1.00) per diluted share. These results included $34.2 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $18.2 million of Pura Vida goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, $5.0 million of severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, $4.7 million of inventory adjustments associated with the exit of certain technology products and the write-off of excess mask inventory, $3.0 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with cost savings initiatives and the CEO search, $1.3 million of intangible asset amortization, $1.0 million of store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, $0.7 million of purchase order cancellation fees for spring 2023 goods, and $0.3 million of goodMRKT exit costs. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income for the nine months totaled $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

For the prior year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc’s consolidated net income totaled $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. These results included $1.3 million of net after tax charges related to intangible asset amortization. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income totaled $14.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the nine months.

Non-GAAP Numbers

The current year non-GAAP third quarter income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined consulting and professional fees primarily associated with cost savings initiatives and the CEO search, amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, severance and stock-based retirement compensation charges, and a benefit for the reversal of certain purchase order cancellation fees. The current year non-GAAP income statement numbers for the nine months referenced below exclude the previously outlined goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, inventory adjustments, consulting and professional fees, intangible asset amortization, store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, purchase order cancellation fees, and goodMRKT exit costs.

The prior year non-GAAP third quarter and nine-month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined intangible asset amortization.

Third Quarter Details

Current year third quarter Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues totaled $80.1 million, a 7.6% decrease from $86.6 million in the prior year third quarter. Comparable sales decreased 9.6% in the third quarter. The Company permanently closed 12 full-line stores and opened 5 factory outlet stores in the last twelve months.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $22.3 million, a 6.7% increase over $20.9 million in the prior year third quarter, reflecting an increase in certain key account orders, partially offset by a decline in specialty account orders.

Pura Vida segment revenues totaled $21.7 million, a 20.3% decrease from $27.2 million in the prior year.

Third quarter consolidated gross profit totaled $65.9 million, or 53.1% of net revenues, compared to $72.3 million, or 53.6% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $65.6 million, or 52.9% of net revenues. The current year gross profit rate was negatively affected by higher inbound and outbound freight expense, deleverage of overhead costs, and channel mix changes, partially offset by price increases.

Third quarter consolidated SG&A expense totaled $60.1 million, or 48.4% of net revenues, compared to $64.5 million, or 47.8% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $57.6 million, or 46.4% of net revenues for the current year third quarter, compared to $63.7 million, or 47.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. As expected, Vera Bradley’s SG&A current year expenses were lower than the prior year primarily due to cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in variable-related expenses due to the lower sales volume.

The Company’s third quarter consolidated operating income totaled $6.0 million, or 4.8% of net revenues, compared to $8.0 million, or 5.9% of net revenues, in the prior year third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year consolidated operating income totaled $8.2 million, or 6.6% of net revenues, compared to $8.7 million, or 6.5%, of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $17.1 million, or 21.3% of Direct net revenues, for the third quarter, compared to $17.8 million, or 20.6% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Direct operating income totaled $16.8 million, or 21.0% of Direct revenues.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $9.0 million, or 40.4% of Indirect net revenues, for the third quarter, compared to $7.3 million, or 35.1% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Indirect operating income totaled $9.0 million, or 40.2% of Indirect net revenues.

Pura Vida’s operating loss was ($1.4) million, or (6.2%) of Pura Vida net revenues, in the current year, compared to operating income of $1.8 million, or 6.6% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida’s operating loss was ($0.1) million, or (0.3%) of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to operating income of $2.6 million, or 9.4% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year.

Details for the Nine Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year nine-month period totaled $228.7 million, an 8.7% decrease from $250.5 million in the prior year. Comparable sales declined 11.6% for the nine months.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues for the nine months totaled $56.6 million, a 6.8% increase over $53.0 million in the prior year, reflecting an increase in certain key account orders, partially offset by a decline in specialty account orders.

Pura Vida segment revenues for the nine months totaled $67.5 million, a 22.7% decrease from $87.4 million in the prior year.

Consolidated gross profit for the nine months totaled $178.9 million, or 50.7% of net revenues, compared to $211.8 million, or 54.2% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year gross profit totaled $185.9 million, or 52.7% of net revenues. The current year gross profit rate was negatively affected by higher inbound and outbound freight expense, deleverage of overhead costs, and channel mix changes, partially offset by price increases.

For the nine months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $195.0 million, or 55.3% of net revenues, compared to $194.1 million, or 49.7% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $181.0 million, or 51.3% of net revenues, compared to $191.8 million, or 49.1% of net revenues, in the prior year. As expected, Vera Bradley’s non-GAAP SG&A current year expenses were lower than the prior year primarily due to cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in variable-related expenses due to the lower sales volume.

For the nine months, the Company’s consolidated operating loss totaled ($45.1) million, or (12.8%) of net revenues, compared to consolidated operating income of $18.6 million, or 4.8% of net revenues, in the prior year nine-month period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year consolidated operating income was $5.3 million, or 1.5% or net revenues, compared to $20.9 million, or 5.4% of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $32.6 million, or 14.3% of net revenues, compared to $51.9 million, or 20.7% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Direct operating income was $38.6 million, or 16.9% of Direct net revenues.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $18.4 million, or 32.5% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $17.4 million, or 32.8% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Indirect operating income totaled $19.4 million, or 34.2% of Indirect net revenues.

Pura Vida’s operating loss was ($28.8) million, or (42.7%) of Pura Vida net revenues, for the current year, compared to operating income of $7.5 million, or 8.6% of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida’s operating income was $4.3 million, or 6.4% of Pura Vida net revenues, for the current year, compared to $9.8 million, or 11.3% of Pura Vida net revenues, for the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Net capital spending for the third quarter and nine months totaled $2.6 million and $7.0 million, respectively.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of October 29, 2022 totaled $25.2 million compared to $75.3 million at the end of last year’s third quarter. The Company had no borrowings on its $75 million ABL credit facility at quarter end.

Total quarter-end inventory was $178.3 million, compared to $148.3 million at the end of the third quarter last year. Total current year inventory was higher than the prior year primarily due to approximately $17 million in incremental logistics costs burdening overall inventory as well as incremental Vera Bradley Factory inventory related to lower than expected revenues.

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $0.8 million of its common stock (approximately 0.2 million shares at an average price of $3.56), bringing year-to-date purchases through the end of the third quarter to approximately $17.3 million (approximately 2.6 million shares at an average price of $6.56). The Company has $28.5 million of remaining availability under its $50.0 million repurchase authorization that expires in December 2024.

Forward Outlook

Ardrey noted, "We expect the fourth quarter macroeconomic environment to continue to be unpredictable; the Pura Vida business will continue to be challenging; inflationary pressures will continue to impact Vera Bradley customers with lower household incomes, particularly in the Factory Channel; and there will be continued pressure on gross margin.”

Excluding net revenues, all forward-looking guidance numbers referenced below are non-GAAP. The prior year SG&A and earnings per diluted share numbers exclude the previously disclosed net charges related to intangible asset amortization. Current year guidance excludes previously disclosed goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, inventory adjustments, consulting and professional fees, intangible asset amortization, store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, purchase order cancellation fees, and goodMRKT exit costs.

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company’s expectations are as follows:

Consolidated net revenues of $136 to $141 million. Net revenues totaled $149.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

A consolidated gross profit percentage of 49.5% to 50.5% compared to 50.9% in the prior year fourth quarter. The expected decrease is primarily associated with incremental targeted promotional activity and deleverage on overhead costs, partially offset by price increases and lower year-over-year freight expense.

Consolidated SG&A expense of $61 to $63 million compared to $67.1 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The reduction in SG&A expense is being driven by cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in compensation expense, marketing, and other variable-related expenses due to the expected sales decline from the prior year.

Consolidated diluted EPS of $0.16 to $0.20 based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 31.1 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. Diluted EPS totaled $0.17 in last year’s fourth quarter.

For Fiscal 2023, the Company’s updated expectations are as follows:

Consolidated net revenues of $489 to $494 million. Net revenues totaled $540.5 million in Fiscal 2022. Year-over-year Vera Bradley revenues are expected to decline between 6% and 7%, and Pura Vida revenues are expected to decline between 20% and 21%.

A consolidated gross profit percentage of 51.9% to 52.1% compared to 53.3% in Fiscal 2022. The expected year-over-year decrease is primarily related to incremental inbound and outbound freight expense, incremental targeted promotional activity, and deleverage on overhead costs, partially offset by price increases.

Consolidated SG&A expense of $242 to $244 million compared to $258.8 million in Fiscal 2022. The reduction in SG&A expense is being driven by cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in compensation expense, marketing, and other variable-related expenses due to the expected sales decline from the prior year.

Consolidated operating income of $11.6 to $13.5 million compared to $30.1 million in Fiscal 2022.

Consolidated diluted EPS of $0.22 to $0.26 based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 31.6 million and an effective tax rate of between 24.0 and 25.0%. Diluted EPS totaled $0.57 last year.

Net capital spending of approximately $10 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year, reflecting investments associated with new Vera Bradley factory and Pura Vida store locations and technology and logistics enhancements.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release, including cost of sales; gross profit; selling, general, and administrative expenses; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; operating income (loss); net income (loss); net (loss) income attributable and available to Vera Bradley, Inc.; and diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders, along with the associated percentages of net revenues, are helpful to investors because they allow for a more direct comparison of the Company’s year-over-year performance and are consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company’s supplemental schedules included in this earnings release.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”), Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, verabradley.ca, Vera Bradley’s online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,700 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand. The Pura Vida segment consists of sales of Pura Vida products through the Pura Vida websites, www.puravidabracelets.com , www.puravidabracelets.eu , and www.puravidabracelets.ca ; through the distribution of its products to wholesale retailers and department stores; and through its Pura Vida retail stores.

Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 29,

2022 January 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,237 $ 88,436 $ 74,784 Short-term investments - - 476 Accounts receivable, net 25,115 20,681 29,993 Inventories 178,334 144,881 148,265 Income taxes receivable 4,120 9,391 8,996 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,817 15,928 14,801 Total current assets 247,623 279,317 277,315 Operating right-of-use assets 82,683 79,873 82,980 Property, plant, and equipment, net 60,388 59,941 61,792 Intangible assets, net 32,001 44,223 44,991 Goodwill 24,833 44,254 44,254 Deferred income taxes 9,381 3,857 3,450 Other assets 4,428 6,081 5,960 Total assets $ 461,337 $ 517,546 $ 520,742 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,125 $ 30,492 $ 32,686 Accrued employment costs 12,252 12,463 10,819 Short-term operating lease liabilities 19,742 18,699 19,945 Other accrued liabilities 14,771 16,422 15,088 Income taxes payable 501 - - Total current liabilities 78,391 78,076 78,538 Long-term operating lease liabilities 80,109 80,861 83,917 Other long-term liabilities 85 195 138 Total liabilities 158,585 159,132 162,593 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 23,153 30,974 30,701 Shareholders' equity: Additional paid-in-capital 109,070 107,907 107,427 Retained earnings 302,790 334,364 329,209 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (181 ) (29 ) (10 ) Treasury stock (132,080 ) (114,802 ) (109,178 ) Total shareholders' equity of Vera Bradley, Inc. 279,599 327,440 327,448 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 461,337 $ 517,546 $ 520,742





Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net revenues $ 124,040 $ 134,735 $ 352,870 $ 390,877 Cost of sales 58,164 62,457 173,963 179,074 Gross profit 65,876 72,278 178,907 211,803 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 60,059 64,458 195,015 194,083 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 29,338 - Other income, net 141 132 350 921 Operating income (loss) 5,958 7,952 (45,096 ) 18,641 Interest expense, net 39 13 115 222 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,919 7,939 (45,211 ) 18,419 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,090 1,713 (6,429 ) 3,854 Net income (loss) 4,829 6,226 (38,782 ) 14,565 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (338 ) 448 (7,208 ) 1,882 Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. $ 5,167 $ 5,778 $ (31,574 ) $ 12,683 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 31,061 33,964 31,721 33,852 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 31,229 34,472 31,721 34,492 Basic net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ (1.00 ) $ 0.37 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ (1.00 ) $ 0.37





Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (38,782 ) $ 14,565 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 6,685 6,769 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 16,151 15,028 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment 29,338 - Other impairment charges 1,351 - Amortization of intangible assets 2,305 2,305 Provision for doubtful accounts (80 ) 108 Stock-based compensation 2,593 4,419 Deferred income taxes (5,524 ) 80 Other non-cash gain, net - (45 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,354 ) (2,558 ) Inventories (33,453 ) (6,849 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,764 3,463 Accounts payable 49 4,798 Income taxes 5,772 (1,945 ) Operating lease liabilities, net (19,262 ) (19,273 ) Accrued and other liabilities (2,311 ) (1,654 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (36,758 ) 19,211 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (6,968 ) (4,033 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments - 815 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment - 45 Net cash used in investing activities (6,968 ) (3,173 ) Cash flows from financing activities Tax withholdings for equity compensation (1,430 ) (2,425 ) Repurchase of common stock (17,278 ) (2,000 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest (613 ) (990 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,321 ) (5,415 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (152 ) (14 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (63,199 ) $ 10,609 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,436 64,175 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,237 $ 74,784





Vera Bradley, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit $ 65,876 $ 276 1 $ 65,600 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 60,059 2,470 2 57,589 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - Operating income (loss) 5,958 (2,194 ) 8,152 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,919 (2,194 ) 8,113 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,090 (763 ) 3 1,853 Net income (loss) 4,829 (1,431 ) 6,260 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (338 ) (322 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. 5,167 (1,109 ) 6,276 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.20 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income $ 17,060 $ 225 4 $ 16,835 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income $ 9,012 $ 51 4 $ 8,961 Pura Vida segment operating loss $ (1,353 ) $ (1,289 ) 5 $ (64 ) Unallocated corporate expenses $ (18,761 ) $ (1,181 ) 6 $ (17,580 ) 1Related to the reversal of certain PO cancellation fees 2Items include $1,133 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives and CEO search, as well as certain Pura Vida professional fees; $768 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; $406 for severance charges; and $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement 3Related to the tax impact of the charges mentioned above 4Related to an allocation for reversals of certain PO cancellation fees 5Related to $768 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; and $406 for severance charges; and $115 for certain professional fees 6Related to $1,018 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives and CEO search and $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement





Vera Bradley, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended October 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit $ 72,278 $ - $ 72,278 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 64,458 768 1 63,690 Operating income (loss) 7,952 (768 ) 8,720 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,939 (768 ) 8,707 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,713 (134 ) 2 1,847 Net income (loss) 6,226 (634 ) 6,860 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 448 (192 ) 640 Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. 5,778 (442 ) 6,220 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.18 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income $ 17,825 $ - $ 17,825 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income $ 7,341 $ - $ 7,341 Pura Vida segment operating income (loss) $ 1,794 $ (768 ) 1 $ 2,562 Unallocated corporate expenses $ (19,008 ) $ - $ (19,008 ) 1Includes the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets 2Related to the tax impact of the charges mentioned above





Vera Bradley, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit (loss) $ 178,907 $ (7,000 ) 1 $ 185,907 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 195,015 14,057 2 180,958 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 29,338 29,338 - Operating (loss) income (45,096 ) (50,395 ) 5,299 (Loss) income before income taxes (45,211 ) (50,395 ) 5,184 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,429 ) (7,898 ) 3 1,469 Net (loss) income (38,782 ) (42,497 ) 3,715 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (7,208 ) (8,285 ) 1,077 Net (loss) income attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. (31,574 ) (34,212 ) 2,638 Diluted net (loss) income per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ (1.00 ) $ (1.08 ) $ 0.08 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income (loss) $ 32,607 $ (5,948 ) 4 $ 38,555 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income (loss) $ 18,409 $ (943 ) 5 $ 19,352 Pura Vida segment operating (loss) income $ (28,831 ) $ (33,143 ) 6 $ 4,312 Unallocated corporate expenses $ (67,281 ) $ (10,361 ) 7 $ (56,920 ) 1Items include $6,142 for inventory adjustments associated with the exit of certain technology products and the goodMRKT brand, as well as excess mask products and $858 for PO cancellation fees 2Items include $6,120 for severance charges; $4,038 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives, CEO search, and certain Pura Vida professional fees; $2,305 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; $1,351 for store and right-of-use asset impairment charges; $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement; and $80 for goodMRKT brand exit costs 3Related to the tax impact of the charges mentioned above, as well as goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 4Related to $4,872 related to an allocation for certain inventory adjustments and PO cancellation fees; $759 for store impairment charges; $302 for goodMRKT brand exit costs; and $15 for severance charges 5Related to an allocation for certain inventory adjustments and PO cancellation fees 6Related to $29,338 of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges; $2,305 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; $963 for inventory adjustments associated with mask products; $422 for severance charges; and $115 for certain professional fees 7Related to $5,683 for severance charges; $3,923 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives and CEO search; $592 for a right-of-use asset impairment charge; and $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement



