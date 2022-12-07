Infinidat Gains Momentum as a Storage Solution Provider of Choice for Cloud Services, Managed Services and Managed Hosting

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has grown its business delivering enterprise storage solutions to cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and managed hosting providers (MHPs) to 31% of Infinidat’s customer base. This momentum demonstrates how service providers are establishing a rock-solid foundation of storage capabilities from Infinidat: unmatched real-world application performance, availability and reliability, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and cyber storage resilience. These are enabling CSPs, MSPs and MHPs to compete effectively in a highly competitive marketplace that includes the world’s largest cloud providers and telcos.



“Infinidat has become a storage solution provider of choice for cloud service providers, managed hosting providers and managed service providers on a global basis,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “Our Infinidat enterprise storage solutions give these providers unparalleled competitive advantages, flexible consumption models, built-in cyber storage resilience, guaranteed SLAs, and improved financials to compete with the bigger players. When a provider truly understands what Infinidat can do for them to compete with our award-winning storage platforms – InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II, and InfiniGuard - it’s game over. Our momentum in this market segment is skyrocketing.”

Central to the company’s continuing success has been Infinidat’s software-defined storage architecture that is the essential foundation for all Infinidat platforms - both primary and secondary storage. In fact, the InfiniBox™ SSA II was recently recognized as the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” at the Flash Memory Summit 2022. As the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented low latency, the InfiniBox SSA II is a state-of-the-art storage solution for the most demanding applications and workloads, built with the highest levels of performance, availability, and cyber storage resilience at scale, providing an ideal solution for hyperscaler, CSP, MSP, and MHP deployments. The InfiniBox SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox® customer experience.

Over the past year, an increasing number CSPs, MSPs and MHPs that adopted Infinidat solutions saved as much as 75% of their total cost of ownership (TCO) and improved storage return on investment (ROI) by 50% or more. At the same time, the CSPs, MSPs, and MHPs improved application and workload performance and increased capacity by up to 70%. They have also infused the highest levels of cyber storage resiliency into their storage infrastructure, eliminated single points of failure with 100% guaranteed availability, enabled upgrades with zero impact to active operations, and made petabyte-scale storage easy to use for the smaller providers to differentiate themselves and outperform larger competitors.

“Infinidat brings a unique offering for the CSPs, MSPs and MHPs with a very strong value proposition that matches their business requirements and need for a high level of flexibility. Infinidat’s price-performance, high availability, and a rich set of enterprise features, including a strong strategy around cybersecurity solutions, are extremely important to this market and their customers,” said Camberley Bates, Managing Partner at Evaluator Group. “We are impressed by Infinidat’s level of commitment to clients and making sure they stay at the forefront of technology to effectively compete.”



CSPs, MSPs, MHPs and hyperscalers are providing Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) for a fast-growing customer base that demands cyber resiliency and uninterrupted access to storage capabilities and resources. As the foundation to deliver STaaS, the Infinidat solutions showcase InfiniOps autonomous automation coupled with InfiniVerse AI operational set-it-and-forget-it simplicity, along with unmatched real-world application performance. Infinidat was recognized earlier this year by the analyst firm DCIG as one of the top Storage-as-a-Service solution providers in the world. Several customers noted:

Joseph Rickard , CEO at OFFSITE , an MSP/MHP - “With the Infinidat storage solution, we have been able to meet the enterprise technology requirements of our customers and deliver ultra-fast, yet more cost-effective services. By building our on-premises, private cloud for us, Infinidat gives us the flexibility to only pay for the storage we use, allowing us to scale when more capacity is needed on demand. The capabilities that Infinidat has with VMware also make provisioning or expanding storage take only minutes.”





Infinidat delivers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise storage and cyber resilient solutions powered by a common software architecture across our InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard® platforms, including Infinidat’s cyber storage resiliency solution − InfiniSafe®. The InfiniBox, the InfiniBox SSA II, and InfiniGuard platforms are available with Infinidat’s flexible consumption options, including Storage-as-a-Service with Infinidat’s FLX program, Capacity on Demand with its Elastic Pricing model, and traditional purchase.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

