Passport Technology Expands the Lush Loyalty Platform to the Pacific Northwest With The Point Casino & Hotel Partnership

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush™ loyalty and rewards platform, and Mira™ player enrollment kiosks by The Point Casino & Hotel ("The Point Casino"). This is Passport's first expansion of loyalty solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Passport's Lush loyalty platform introduces new opportunities for casino operators to increase player enrollment, engagement, and point redemption through customizable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

"The system looks great, and we are excited to introduce Lush loyalty to our players," says Sam Cocharo, VP of Operations and General Manager of Point Casino. "The offers we can provide are exciting and fun, and our players are going to love this new addition to our lineup."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, gamification, virtual drawings, multipliers, and patron-specific promotions through Lush's secure web application. The Point Casino guests will benefit from self-service features like player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers through the Lush kiosk. With configurable gifting options and the industry's first Earn and Shop™ redemption portal, guests can instantly redeem points for e-gift cards, physical gift cards, real merchandise or specific property inventory.

"The Point Casino is the right partner for Passport to enter Washington state, in line with our strategic growth strategy," said Diallo Gordon, Principal of Digital Wallet, Loyalty & Innovation for Passport. "The Point is a solid operator within a unique and competitive space. Lush will serve as a growth conduit for The Point to acquire, retain and grow its impressive customer base with a broad suite of loyalty tools aimed at customer lifetime value, self-service efficiency, and guest satisfaction."

"For years, Passport has long provided traditional cash access, cage automation, and floor efficiency to the Washington market with a heavy emphasis on product and service," stated John Steely, COO of Passport. "Passport's ability to further serve the Washington market with Lush is an opportunity to spoil our customers, present and future, with loyalty solutions that bring our service offering full circle within the resort."

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

