Beam Global Shipped and Deployed Record Number of EV ARC™ Sustainable EV Charging Systems in November 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it shipped and deployed a record number of sustainable EV ARC™ EV charging systems in the month of November, higher than any other month in company history.



Beam Global is expanding its fleet of deployment personnel and vehicles, including its new ARC Mobility™ trailer, a specialized hydraulic transportation solution which enables the rapid deployment or relocation of off-grid EV ARC™ systems by a single operator. The Company has implemented recent upgrades and expanded fabrication and assembly to increase output. The acquisition of battery manufacturer AllCell Technologies de-risks the supply chain for key battery storage which is essential to Beam Global’s product portfolio.

“Sales of our products are at all-time record highs and our ramp-up in production and operational capacity is well under way,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The accelerating urgency for EV charging infrastructure combined with the need for robust, off-grid solutions is driving significant growth in demand for our products, and our operations teams are taking the necessary steps to execute on this increasing demand. We have a great deal of operating leverage and the ability to continue to expand our output dramatically without an equivalent level of further investment.”

Solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that energy to up to six EV chargers capable of charging six vehicles simultaneously. The customer can choose any quality brand charger that works for their organization or use case, which is pre-installed on the EV ARC™ at the Beam factory and arrives at the customer site ready to charge EVs.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations:

