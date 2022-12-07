Cerevance to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Private Company Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Craig Thompson, chief executive officer of Cerevance, will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Private Company Conference being held virtually December 14-15, 2022.



Presentation Details:

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET



For more information, see the RBC Capital Markets website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company whose lead therapeutic, CVN424, a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 135-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary NETSseq technology platform to identify highly selectively novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

