Wave Launches ‘Creator Economy Financial Playbook’ To Enable Entrepreneurial Success for the Fastest Growing Segment of Small Business

New playbook provides proven strategies and real-world advice to help creators turn their passions into financial gain

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave , the one-stop money management solution for small business owners, today launched a new financial playbook to help the 7 million Americans who are part of the “creator economy ” grow their businesses and thrive. Addressing the lack of viable financial tools for this booming new generation of entrepreneurship, the playbook was designed as a resource to help educate creators about business set up, rate setting, cash flow, getting paid, tax strategies and more to keep their new businesses headed in the right direction.

“Digital talent has spawned a new era of entrepreneurship. Creators are empowering themselves to be businesses with incredible opportunities for success and growth,” said Zahir Khoja, CEO of Wave. “We’ve compiled market data, learnings, and tips from our own customers, external creator economy specialists, and Wave financial experts to create your one-stop resource guide for success.”

According to the MBO Partners 2021 Creator Economy Trends Report, over 7 million Americans have earned money in the past year as part of the creator economy and another 3.2 million are planning to become content creators over the next two years, making the creator economy the fastest growing segment of small business. Yet, while 7.1 million are earning income in the creator economy, 4.4 million are part of the segment but have not yet earned income. Wave will serve as an advisor to the current and fast growing segment of digital creators, offering tools and insights to help owners build their businesses and thrive.

Wave helps creators, including writers, graphic artists, photographers, and web designers, manage their business finances in one place through a suite of connected money tools, purpose-built for this underserved segment of small business owners. From customizable invoicing software that can send payment due reminders, to digital payments that get you paid faster, to free accounting software that simplifies managing cash flow and keeps you ready for tax season, Wave’s money management tools can be used separately or together for maximum flexibility and control. And with Wave’s no-fee business bank account, called Wave Money, creator business owners get fast access to funds deposited into their account, and their bookkeeping is managed automatically. To learn more, visit waveapps.com.

Entitled “A Creator’s Playbook for Financial Success: How to Thrive in the Creator Economy”, you can download the full Wave Creator Playbook here .

