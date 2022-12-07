Submit Release
Harbourfront Wealth Adds Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Zoheb Somani to Support Growth Efforts

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in the Canadian independent wealth management space, Harbourfront Wealth (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), today welcomes Zoheb Somani as its Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Somani holds a decade of experience in the financial services industry and joins from Aviso Wealth where he held the role of Director of Financial Projects and Analysis and was one of the first members on the financial Analysis team.

In his new role at Harbourfront, Somani will bring expertise and innovation to the arena of financial planning and analysis, contribute to the firm’s financial efficiencies and play a role in short-term and long-term strategic planning. He will report directly to Harbourfront’s CFO and COO, Lynn Stibbard.

“We are thrilled to have Zoheb join us here at Harbourfront, says Lynn Stibbard, CFO and COO of Harbourfront. “He has a successful track record of maximizing efficiency through advanced financial analysis and bringing new and leading ideas and solutions to financial businesses and I am confident his expertise will be a great and valued addition to our firm.”

“I am excited for this next chapter and specifically chose Harbourfront because of its anticipated growth plans and culture. Throughout the due diligence process, I was able to gain a very clear understanding of Harbourfront’s growth objectives and the idea of being in an organization with a continued focus and commitment to the client and advisor experience is very appealing to me.” said Zoheb Somani.

For more information, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management
Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 27 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a US SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com



Media Contacts:
Sarah Mawji
smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com
604 365 1786

Primary Logo

