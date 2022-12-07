Global Swine Feed Minerals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the swine feed minerals market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $121.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $167.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. An increase in the demand for organic meat is expected to propel the growth of the swine feed minerals industry going forward.

The swine feed minerals market consists of sales of swine feed minerals products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as feed for pigs. Swine feed minerals refer to swine feed with a sufficient amount of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins. Pigs require protein sources to grow and to improve performance.

Global Swine Feed Minerals Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the swine feed minerals market. Major companies operating in the swine feed minerals market are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in August 2020, BASF, a German-based company operating in swine feed introduced the new phytase Natuphos® E for unlocking vital nutrients for the feed industry in Japan. Natuphos® E will help animals better utilise important nutrients making livestock feed more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The innovative enzyme promotes healthy growth and reduces phosphorus emissions from livestock with unique features such as its exceptional stability based on the new molecule.

Global Swine Feed Minerals Market Segments

The global swine feed minerals market is segmented:

By Product: Starter Feed or Grower Feed, Sow Feed, Pig Grower Feed, Other Products

By Ingredients: Cereal, Oilseed Meal, Oil, Molasses, Other Ingredients

By Additives: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Other Additives

By Geography: The global swine feed minerals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alltech Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Kent Corporation, Nutreco N.V, BASF SE, Land O'Lakes Inc, CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, Lallemand Inc, Novus International Inc, De Heus B.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

