Dental Practice Management Software Market to Touch US$ 3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.3%

Dental Practice Management Software Market Research Report 2022-2027

The global dental practice management software market to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dental practice management software market size.

What are the growth prospects of the dental practice management software industry?

The global dental practice management software market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during 2022-2027.

What is a dental practice management software?

Dental practice management software enables dentists and associated health professionals to supervise their operations. It can be integrated with an X-ray sensor, intraoral cameras, imaging equipment, and other dentistry devices to keep patient records electronically. It manages appointment bookings, accounting and report generation, e-billing, insurance, claiming, periodontal charting, treatment planning, patient charting, e-prescription facilities, dental imaging, and patient communication. It helps in staying compliant with business regulations, facilitates efficiency, and reduces costs in business operations. It also keeps inventory details and staff records electronically in one place, which assists in maintaining accurate dental records. Apart from this, it provides access to the online marketplace to make the purchase of products from the best manufacturers easier. As dental practice management software can scan item barcodes to add them to the database instantly, it is widely employed in effective dental inventory management across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the dental practice management software market?

At present, the growing geriatric population and escalating demand for dental healthcare services represent one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, increasing cases of oral diseases, such as cavities, oral cancer, dental caries, edentulism, and noma, caused due to high consumption of sugar, poor hygiene, and use of tobacco and alcohol is catalyzing the demand for dental check-ups worldwide. In addition, the rising awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the emerging trend of dental tourism on account of its high efficiency, affordability, accessibility, and low recovery time is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, many cloud-based dental practice management software solutions offer online scheduling so patients can choose an appointment time and book at their convenience. This, in confluence with increasing penetration of the high-speed internet and the rising adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of information technology (IT) solutions and digital technologies, such as electronic prescriptions, computerized case presentations, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) restoration, and digitally based surgical guides, to diagnose and treat oral disorders are catalyzing the demand for dental practice management software across the globe. Apart from this, the rising focus on reducing paper usage for billing, consents, referrals, and general patient management to ensure smoother operations for dentists and patients is contributing to a healthy environment and fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives to improve oral health by establishing dental units and promoting the significance of dental health are driving the market.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dental practice management software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on deployment type, application and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-Based

• Web-Based

• On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

• Patient Communication Software

• Billing Software

• Payment Processing Software

• Insurance Management

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Dental Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• ABELSoft Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• Carestream Dental LLC

• Curve Dental Inc.

• Datacon Dental Systems

• DentiMax LLC

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Practice-Web Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

