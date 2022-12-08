Lactoferrin Market Price Trends 2022-2027: Share, Size, Key Players and Opportunity

Lactoferrin Market

SHERIDAN , WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Lactoferrin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.”the global lactoferrin market size reached US$ 250.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 397.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87% during 2022-2027.

Lactoferrin is a type of naturally occurring protein that is present in both human and mammalian milk. It can be further discovered in various bodily fluids, including saliva, tears, vaginal fluids, and nasal and bronchial secretions. Lactoferrin is used to treat iron deficiency and several other diseases, such as viral or bacterial infections, intestinal ulcers, diarrhea, and hepatitis C. Apart from this, the element improves the immune system, prevents tissue damage and cancer, and helps keep the body healthy. Consequently, lactoferrin finds extensive application in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage (F&B), and cosmetics industries.

Lactoferrin Market Trends:

The increasing participation in sporting and fitness activities and the shifting consumer inclination towards healthy practices have facilitated the widespread incorporation of lactoferrin in several dietary supplements, which, in turn, is primarily driving the market growth. Such products improve power and endurance, enhance the immune cells’ function, and reduce inflammation. Moreover, lactoferrin has antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, and anti-allergic properties; thus, it is used in pharmaceutical and personal care products to treat skin-realted disorders. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of iron deficiency and post-operative anemia amongst hospitalized patients has propelled manufacturers to employ lactoferrin in medications as they exhibit iron-binding characteristics, which is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the extensive product utilization in infant formulas due to its ability to strengthen the newborn immune system is supporting the market growth.

Lactoferrin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global lactoferrin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players Include:

• Bega Cheese Limited

• Farbest Brands

• Ferrin-Tech LLC

• Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

• Glanbia PLC

• Hoogwegt Group B.V.

• Ingredia SA

• Metagenics Inc. (Alticor Inc.)

• MILEI GmbH (Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.)

• Mp Biomedicals LLC (Valiant Co. Ltd.)

• Saputo Inc.

• Synlait Milk Limited

• Tatura Milk Industries Ltd.

• Westland Milk Products.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global lactoferrin market on the basis of function and application.

Breakup by Function:

• Iron Absorption

• Anti-Inflammatory

• Intestinal Flora Protection

• Antibacterial

• Immune Cell Stimulation

• Antioxidant

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Infant Formula

• Sports and Functional Foods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Others

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

