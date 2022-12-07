Plant-based Food Market Value 2022, Growth Drivers, Trends, Demand and Revenue Forecast by 2027

Plant-Based Food Market Growth Value

The global plant-based food market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases among people.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-based Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global plant-based food market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

The global plant-based food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.29% during 2022-2027.

Plant-based Food Market Insight:

Plant-based foods are derived from natural plant-sourced ingredients that are manufactured using legumes, oils, vegetables, fruits, nuts, bread, dry pasta, and whole grains. They do not contain animal-acquired ingredients, such as eggs, milk, or meat. Tofu, seitan, tempeh, and coconut and almond milk are some of the commonly available plant-based products in the market. These products are an excellent source of magnesium, folic acid, vitamins B1, E, and C, and iron. They also contain minimal cholesterol and saturated fats. Regular consumption of plant-based food products helps minimize the risks of heart and metabolic diseases, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

Global Plant-Based Food Market Current Trends & Future Predictions:

The surging number of venture investments in plant-based food companies and the increasing adoption of vegan dietary habits are some key factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer consciousness regarding animal cruelty has prompted a gradual shift toward plant-based food products, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market/requestsample

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and the surging number of lactose-intolerant populations are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the easy product availability on online retail channels, surging consumer expenditure power, and rising promotional activities by athletes and celebrities to encourage the consumption of plant-based food products are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Plant Based Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant based food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

• Amy's Kitchen Inc.

• Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

• Beyond Meat Inc.

• Danone SA

• Garden Protein International Inc.

• Impossible Foods Inc.

• Lightlife Foods Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Vbite Food Ltd.

Market Segmentation of the Global Plant Based Food Market:

The report has segmented the plant based food market on the basis of type, source, Distribution Channel and region.

Market by Type:

• Dairy Alternatives

• Meat Alternatives

• Egg Substitutes and Condiments

• Others

Market by Source:

• Soy

• Almond

• Wheat

• Others

Market by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2903&flag=C

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

More Reports:

Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market Report 2022-2027

2022-2027 Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Report

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.