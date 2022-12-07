Notre’s Tia Buckham-White Recognized as One of the Top Ten Management Consulting Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023

Notre Internationale is proud to announce that Tia Buckham-White, founder of the company, was named one of the top ten management consulting entrepreneurs to watch in 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Internationale is proud to announce that Tia Buckham-White, founder of the company, was named one of the top ten management consulting entrepreneurs to watch in 2023. Entrepreneur gives this prestigious award to entrepreneurs demonstrating excellence and innovation in their field and are poised for continued success. The company has seen great success in a short time, and this latest accolade is further proof that they understand what businesses need in the unique post-pandemic market.

Tia Buckham-White founded Notre Internationale, a Human Experience Management (HXM) consultancy, in 2011 based on her north star: “To know others, you must first know yourself.” For nearly two decades, Tia has pioneered Leadership Development, been a trusted advisor, and coached C-Level and senior executives across diverse sectors. Her unique approach centered on self-awareness, intercultural competence, and self-management teaches clients to anticipate future trends, transform business relationships, and excel in the 21st-century VUCA environment. Notre’s work earned the Technology Association of Georgia Excellence in Diversity Leadership Award and contributed to domestic and international seminars and events.

Tia leads TeamNotre, a group of seasoned consultants, in global HXM engagements by developing strategic DEI initiatives and programmatic leadership development solutions for executives in Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and academia.

Tia is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) member, a Certified Professional Coach (CPC), a Futurist certified with the Institute for the Future (IFTF), qualified in several assessment instruments, and a KnowledgeWorkx Inter-Cultural Intelligence Champion and expert facilitator.

When asked what inspired her to start Notre Internationale, Buckham-White said: “It’s a bottom-line issue when leaders can’t authentically help their teams grow, develop, and quickly respond to change. We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the 21st century. I founded Notre because I saw a need for Human Experience Management consulting that inherently serves all women and leaders of color in the market. When organizations serve these populations, everyone benefits.” She continued, “Businesses today are under more pressure than ever before to be successful, but many don’t have the clarity to help leaders share their innate brightness or capitalize on their natural leadership skills.” That’s where Notre comes in - they provide expert guidance so businesses can thrive despite their varied and distinct challenges.

In receiving this award, Buckham-White joins an impressive list of winners. When asked what this accomplishment means to her, she said, “Notre’s dedicated to providing cutting-edge, high-quality services to progressive organizations eager to provide more inclusive, future-focused leadership development. It’s inspiring to be recognized alongside some of the most successful entrepreneurs today.”

