Automotive Transceivers Market Size Worth $9.38Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

The global automotive transceivers market growth is fuelled by increasing need for communications in automobiles, growing adoption of self-diving or autonomous vehicles and rising trend for integration of electronics in vehicles.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Automotive Transceivers Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Protocol (CAN, LIN, FLEXRAY, and Others), Application (Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering Wheel, Engine, and Door/Seat), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), and Geography," the global automotive transceivers market size is expected to grow from USD 6.34 billion in 2022 to USD 9.38 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007773/







Global Automotive Transceivers Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 6.34 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 9.38 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 179 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Protocol, Application, and Vehicle Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trendsfactors, and trends Companies Covered Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Automotive Transceivers Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007773/







Global Automotive Transceivers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Broadcom; Infineon Technologies; NXP; Toshiba; and Texas Instruments are the five key players operating in the global automotive transceivers market. Several other major market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the automotive transceivers market and its ecosystem. The automotive transceivers market report provides detailed insights, which will help the key players strategize the growth in the coming years.

November 2022: to deliver critical process synchronization, Microchip Technology Inc. announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol.

September 2022: NXP Semiconductors released its 2nd generation RFCMOS radar transceiver family to production. It is optimized for fast chirp modulation.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007773/







Based on geography, the global automotive transceivers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest automotive transceivers market share in 2021, followed by Europe and North America. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the rapidly growing economy and the increasing disposable income of middle-class consumers are majorly responsible for a surge in demand for vehicles. Automotive transceivers are deployed in the vehicles for in-vehicle connectivity and communication to enhance the safety and comfort of the passenger. In addition, the growth prospects in sales of vehicles are anticipated to propel the usage of automotive transceivers.

As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the sales of new registered vehicles increased from 41.28 million units in 2020 to 43.70 million units in 2021, registering a growth rate of 6%. Thus, such rising sales of vehicles are increasing the demand for automotive transceivers, which is fueling the market growth. Also, factors such as increasing market penetration of premium cars and safety installations in the vehicle are boosting the demand for automotive night vision systems and driver monitoring systems, which is further creating the requirement for transceivers for exchanging signals at a faster rate.

In 2022, the European Commission mandated the advanced safety systems in vehicles to protect passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The initiative was undertaken with the aim of reducing the number of fatalities and injuries on roads, as 90% of such incidents occur due to human error. For example, cars, vans, trucks, and buses must be equipped with advanced safety systems such as warning of driver drowsiness, intelligent speed assistance, reversing safety with a camera or sensors, and data recorders in case of an accident. Thus, such favorable government policies for protection against fatal accidents are increasing the adoption of ADAS and V2X communication, which is creating more demand for in-vehicle communication modules that support the market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007773







Global Automotive Transceivers Market: Protocol Overview

Based on protocol, the automotive transceivers market is segmented into CAN, LIN, FLEXRAY, and others. The local interconnect network (LIN) is a low-cost embedded networking standard for connecting smart devices. It is a serial network protocol defined by ISO 9141 used for communication between components in the automotive industry. It is a single-wire, serial network protocol that supports communications up to 19.2 Kbit/s at a bus length of 40m. It has lower bandwidth and node count limitations, making it preferable to control small electric motors and controls. LIN protocol is not a replacement for the CAN bus; however, it is a good alternative wherever low costs are essential, and speed/bandwidth and versatility are not crucial. In automotive applications, it is typically used within subsystems that are not critical to vehicle performance or safety, such as body electronics, chassis, doors, windows, lights, and seats.





Impact OF COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Transceivers Market Growth:

In the MEA, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the countries such as Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The shutdown of manufacturing plants, social distancing norms, and reduced consumer spending on transportation led to a decline in the sales of cars in 2020. Car sales in the Middle East & Africa experienced a 70-80% drop during the pandemic's peak from March to May 2020, when most showrooms were forced to shut down. The shortage of semiconductors and chips majorly disrupted the supply chain of automotive vehicles in the Middle East & Africa as this region primarily imports electronic components from other countries. Hence, major automakers were forced to shut down production. Moreover, travel restrictions across borders heavily impacted the growth of the MEA automotive transceivers market during the pandemic. However, the rise in initiatives from key players for introducing advanced electric vehicles is likely to drive the demand for automotive transceivers in the coming years. For instance, in May 2022, Volkswagen introduced its first electric SUV in Qatar. Saudi Arabia aims to achieve ~30% of its cars to be electric powered by 2030. In February 2022, Lucid, an EV manufacturer, announced a long-term plan to build the first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, targeting 150,000 vehicles per year to cater to the demand. Thus, such growth prospects in the production of EVs are anticipated to hold potential demand for the use of transceivers in electric vehicles during the pandemic recovery period.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Automotive Transceivers Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007773/















Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Automotive Embedded System Market – The automotive embedded system market is projected to reach US$ 7,051.11 million by 2028 from US$ 4,483.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Camera Market – The automotive camera market is expected to grow from US$ 6,911.10 million in 2021 to US$ 30,140.14 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Sensors Market – The automotive sensors market accounted to US$ 8.17 Bn in 2018, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Automotive Battery Management System Market – The automotive battery management system market is expected to grow from US$ 61.03 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Tire Market – In terms of revenue, the global automotive tire market was valued at US$ 233.15 million market million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 306.44 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Automotive HUD Market – The automotive HUD market is projected to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive ECU Market – The automotive ECU market is expected to grow from US$ 28,155.75 million in 2021 to US$ 42,649.95 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Tire Aftermarket Market – The automotive tire aftermarket market is expected to grow from US$ 105,869.22 million in 2021 to US$ 159,497.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Braking System Market – Automotive braking system is basically a combination of numerous mechanical linkages and components that can convert vehicle's kinetic energy into heat energy to de-accelerate the respective vehicle.

Automotive Insulation Market – Heat and noise are considered as essential parameter for validation criteria of any vehicle design. These reflects the overall vehicle quality. Excess of heat and noise reduces the comfort level of both the driver as well as passengers resulting in increased fatigue, and stress.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automotive-transceivers-market

