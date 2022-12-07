Worldwide Sales of Starch Derivatives Market Are Expected to be about US$ 68 Bn in year 2023 and is Estimated to cross ~ US$ 100 Bn by year 2033-end. Data by Experts at Team Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased Use of Starch Derivatives in Non-food Industries is Growing Exponentially by US$ 100 Bn during 2033. The Castor Oil & Derivatives Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 2 Bn in 2023. The global Modified Sarch Market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global starch derivatives market report published by FMI estimates the net worth of the present market to be around US$ 68 Bn in 2023 and predicts registering a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033. Rapidly evolving consumer tastes and their preference for a healthy diet and rising consumer worries about food and nutrition, the starch derivatives market growth is expected to remain positive over the next ten years and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 100 Bn by 2033.



Additionally, it is a well-liked product in many end-use verticals, such as the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, paper pulp, textile fabrication, and many other industries due to its low manufacturing costs, simplicity of processing, quick biodegradability with exceptional physiochemical properties, and high calorific value. It’s expanding applications in a number of new end-use verticals including the pharmaceutical, and industrial chemical sectors as a culture medium, a dehumidifier, and a bulking agent have opened up several new avenues of growth for the growth in the last few years.

The functional traits of starch derivatives have a significant impact on how well they perform in the local market. The demand for different types of natural and organic food ingredients is also in across several countries, which would be instrumental in reorienting the global starch derivatives market key trends and opportunities.

Key Takeaways from the Starch Derivatives Market Study

Given the broad range of practical properties displayed by corn starch derivatives as well as their ease of integration into a number of applications, the global market for corn-based starch and its derivatives is likely to expand throughout the forecast years.

Maltodextrin is poised to become more popular as a thickener and filler in packaged meals and food items given its low cost as well as a rise in demand for new born and baby foods.

Cyclodextrins are also often used in both the food industry and cosmetics industries. It is prominently employed as an additive in the commercial food industry to preserve tastes, get rid of unpleasant aromas, prevent browning reactions, and control microbiological contaminations.

In the preceding years, the food and beverage sector held the highest market share of nearly 55% and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than the previous decade.

The United States is the leading country in the production and export of starch derivatives by the virtue of it being the highest producer of corn.

China is emerging as a staunch competitor for the US in the global starch derivatives market given its strong base for other types of agriculture products.

Competitive Landscape for the Starch Derivatives Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Cargill Incorporated, Fooding Company Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Tereos SA, Molinos Juan Semino SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd., AGRANA, JP & SB International, Varun Industries (India), Gujarat Ambuja Export, ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd., and Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Among others are some of the major players in the global starch derivatives market.

Due to the increased use of natural sweeteners in carbonated soft drinks and the growing popularity of energy drinks, the market penetration of starch derivative industry players is predicted to increase during the forecast years. Furthermore, their market penetration is anticipated to be supported by a surge in the product's use across a number of non-edible sectors, like the manufacturing of renewable biofuels and adhesives.

Key Segments

By Raw Material:

Corn

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Other Sources



By Type:

Glucose Syrup

Modified Starch

Maltodextrin

Hydrolysates

Cyclodextrin

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Function:

Stabilizing

Emulsifying

Binding

Thickening

Others



By Application:

Food & beverages

Industrial

Papermaking

Weaving & textiles

Medicines & pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Foundry

Detergents

Cardboard Manufacturing

Feed

Other Industrial Applications

