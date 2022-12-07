Vitalhub Announces Multi Year Contract with Coventry and Warwickshire ICB

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (“ICB”) (“Coventry” or the “ICB”).



Coventry and Warwickshire ICB serves a population in excess of 935,000 people, and spans the following care organizations: Happy Healthy Lives (Coventry and Warwickshire ICB), Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, South Warwickshire NGS Foundation Trust (Warwick Hospital, Stratford Hospital, Royal Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital, Ellen Badger Hospital), University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (Hospital of St Cross), and University Hospital.

This represents a new customer contract for the Company that will afford Coventry and Warwickshire ICB support with the delivery of a System Control Centre across their care network to provide better visibility and oversight of capacity, pressure, and performance in real-time to support urgent care performance. VitalHub’s ongoing work across the Midlands Region with Regional Oversight and Assurance Platform (Region), and Ambulance Conveyancing solution (Vantage) played a major role in SHREWD being the preferred option for Coventry and Warwickshire ICB to use.

Expected benefits conveyed to Coventry and Warwickshire ICB through this contract will center around providing the health system with a single version of truth; allowing all associated care organizations to access real-time information surrounding all providers in the system simultaneously, reduces inconsistency and variation. Additional benefits include: deploying resources where they are needed in real-time, utilizing available capacity to meet demand at times of pressure, reducing inefficient administration and allowing faster deployment of resources, reducing workload imbalance and pressures across the system, reducing time spent on compiling spreadsheets and interpreting historical data, along with facilitating an improved ability to respond to pressures as they occur.

The SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions. SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area with access to real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand by visually identifying areas of pressure quickly. Resilience equips front line teams and operational leaders with a real time view of the situation that is available in around three seconds. Users can then ‘drill down’ into the precise reason for that pressure within a few clicks. Thereby, enabling users to focus on where support is needed to improve flow.

“We are delighted at the ongoing traction achieved by Transforming Systems, as we continue to increase our market penetration across the National Health Service,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The SHREWD suite of services provides regional health systems with essential real time information that both empowers timely and effective delivery of care, while simultaneously easing operational pressures and promoting cost efficiencies. We look forward to continuing to execute our strategic objectives as we progress along our growth trajectory into 2023.”

ABOUT CONVENTRY AND WARWICHSHIRE INTEGRATED CARE BOARD

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

