HydroGraph Inc. Announces Appointment of Director of Business Development for Resins and Composites

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced the appointment of Randall Zajac as Director of Business Development for Resins and Composites, effective immediately.



In this role, Zajac will focus on the demand for resins and composites. Both markets are showing clear increases, with the global plastic resins market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030, while the global composites market size is expected to reach $126 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Zajac joins HydroGraph with an extensive background in composites with roles starting in R&D and growing to process engineering and ultimately business development.

He brings proven expertise in plastics sales, processing and application development, and expertise in thermoset resins and adhesives used in carbon and glass fiber products. Zajac has held roles in research and development, new application development, customer service, process engineering, and manufacturing engineering. His notable accomplishments include process development at TPI in Newton, IA for wind turbine production as well as working with the Advanced Composite Research Center at Lamborghini to help educate the team on designing parts, tooling, materials, and processes for SMC composite components.

“We are pleased to welcome Randall to HydroGraph. As we develop additional applications for the graphene market leveraging the research grant we were recently awarded, Randall will be an integral player in increasing customer interest in new sales channels,” said Stuart Jara, chief executive officer of HydroGraph. “Interest in our fractal and reactive graphene continues to grow and we’ve expanded the capacity of our pre-commercial scale production units to support this. His appointment is just another step toward full scale commercialization.”

“My background makes me specifically qualified for this role and I’m excited about the opportunity at HydroGraph. With my depth of experience in advanced composites materials, I’m equipped with the technical means and unique perspective on the materials industry,” said Zajac. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge of business and engineering in working with the leadership team to elevate HydroGraph in the commercial market.”

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Kjirstin Breure, President

kjirstin@hydrograph.com

HydroGraph Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11dbdcd-05c3-40da-a6f9-af1c96c08154