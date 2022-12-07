OREA Celebrates 100 Years of Realtors® Building Stronger Communities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is celebrating its 100th anniversary, commemorating the last century of organized real estate.



OREA was founded in 1922 with a vision to organize real estate activities province-wide and to bring higher standards to the profession. From fax machines to e-signatures, much-needed updates made to the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act (REBBA), and pro-housing legislation being adopted by the provincial government, the real estate profession has gone through immense change.

Since its inception, OREA has established a number of services and tools that continue to be the foundation of today’s real estate profession, including mandatory education, registration, standard forms, and much more.

“As OREA celebrates its 100th year as an association, I’m thrilled to be leading OREA’s efforts to continue to bring affordability home for future generations of homeowners across the province and raise the bar on professional standards and ethics in the profession,” said 2022 OREA President Stacey Evoy. “With the guidance, support, and leadership of our 92,000 Members and 34 Member boards, I know we will get the job done.”

Thanks in large part to years of lobbying by REALTORS® for pro-home ownership policies, more and more Canadians have reaped the benefits of home ownership. The rate of home ownership has gone from 46% in 1922, to over 71% by 2016.

OREA continues to work to establish Ontario REALTORS® as North American leaders in professionalism in the industry. Through advocacy efforts and consultations with the Government of Ontario, new real estate regulations were introduced through one of the Association’s biggest wins: the passing of the Trust in Real Estate Services Act (TRESA).

These changes will go a long way in ensuring that the REALTOR® by your side during one of the most critical decisions of your life has the highest professional standards.

“One hundred years ago, a group of 11 real estate salespeople came together to bring standards, respect, and public trust to an emerging profession…and to help more Canadians achieve the dream of home ownership,” said OREA CEO Tim Hudak. “Over the next 100 years, we strive to build even stronger communities across Ontario by providing world class services, cutting edge advocacy, and standing up for Members at every turn.”

Through education, advocacy, and support services, OREA is looking ahead to the future and building on that foundation to enhance value to Members and their communities. If you want to learn more about OREA’s history, please visit orea100.ca.

