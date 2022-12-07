Atsena Therapeutics to Present at NewYorkBIO’s December 2022 Emerging Life Science Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced that Patrick Ritschel, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Emerging Life Science Company Showcase hosted by NewYorkBIO and NYSE. The presentation will take place at The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. EST.



Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing novel treatments for inherited forms of blindness. The company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating ATSN-101 for LCA1, one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Positive interim data presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting demonstrated that subretinal delivery of ATSN-101 was well tolerated and patients treated with the highest dose saw clinically meaningful improvements in vision. The company’s additional pipeline of leading preclinical assets is powered by an adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platform tailored to overcome significant hurdles presented by inherited retinal disease, and its unique approach is guided by the specific needs of each patient condition to optimize treatment. Founded by ocular gene therapy pioneers Dr. Shannon Boye and Sanford Boye of the University of Florida, Atsena is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, an environment rich in gene therapy expertise. For more information, please visit atsenatx.com.

