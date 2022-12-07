Cloud Storage Service TeraBox Surpasses 100M registered users

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox, a cloud storage service, today announced that its global registered users exceeded 100 million. Flextech Inc., the parent company of TeraBox, also received International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27018:2019 and 27701:2019 certifications.

Earlier this year, Flextech Inc. achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, which is a more comprehensive overall standard for cloud service providers' information security management, whereas the ISO 27018 and ISO 27701 focus more specifically on PII (Personal Identifiable Information) and address more privacy issues. By obtaining ISO 27018 and ISO 27701 certificates, Flextech shows its commitment to providing users with highly reliable services.

Since its launch in 2020, TeraBox's user base has been growing rapidly. The App recently upgraded to V3.4 adding new features to meet users' incremental needs and to better protect users' data security. To give back to its users, TeraBox introduced a Gold Coin reward system this month.

The Gold Coin reward program allows users to earn gold coins by using the TeraBox service. Users can obtain gold coins by 'signing in' to the app every day, watching videos on the homepage, and inviting new users to TeraBox. With gold coins, users can participate in a limited-time lucky draw for a prize pool of $100,000, redeem their gold coins for prizes like Sony speakers, Apple AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches, as well as exchange for more cloud storage for 90 days and Premium features.

Available for download on Android , iOS, and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com .

To learn more about TeraBox's limited-time promotions, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TeraBoxofficial .

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

SOURCE Flextech