Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,831 in the last 365 days.

CloudMargin Wins FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year

LONDON, Dec. 7. 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, last night won the FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year. Hosted by Global Investor Group in a ceremony held in conjunction with its Trading London event for Europe's derivatives community, the FOW International Awards recognise "the best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry."

The award was CloudMargin's fourth win in the collateral management category of the FOW International Awards. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, who called CloudMargin the "market leader in a competitive environment."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "It's a great honour to win the FOW International Award again in what has been a year of milestones as we helped our clients achieve significant cost efficiencies and risk mitigation. We completed our best-ever revenue year in the fiscal year ended in March and in that period grew our user base by 45%. We have significantly increased our reach into the sell-side community and regional banks globally throughout this year and have already exchanged $1.5 trillion in collateral on our platform, helped clients with more than 800,000 margin calls and managed more than $750 billion in daily inventory loaded onto the platform. We continued to update our platform – accessed by clients in more than 50 countries – on a daily basis, with nearly 900 enhancements year-to-date."

David White, CloudMargin Chief Commercial Officer, said: "With high inflation, rising rates and increased market volatility, firms are placing a greater emphasis on improving their collateral programmes. CloudMargin's unique ability to enable an enterprise-wide, straight-through processing (STP) based workflow with fully optimised asset allocation – all via a -cloud-hosted delivery model – is enabling firms to make this change quickly and easily, driving a significant return on investment."

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 25 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudmargin-wins-fow-international-award-for-collateral-management-solution-of-the-year-301695393.html

SOURCE CloudMargin

You just read:

CloudMargin Wins FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.