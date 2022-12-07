Ambient Photonics Continues Global Expansion with Opening of New European Headquarters

Company scales to accommodate region's increasing demand for sustainable IoT technologies

Ambient Photonics announced today the opening of its first European office, located in Dusseldorf, Germany, to further support its consumer electronics and IoT customer base around the world. As global leaders in sustainability, Europe's technology manufacturers are leveraging Ambient's low-light indoor energy harvesting solar cells to decarbonize a range of electronic devices, including remote controls, tablets and sensors.

"One of the reasons Europe's approach to sustainability is so successful is because it focuses on replacing traditional production processes with low carbon, low waste resources at every level of the supply chain," said Ambient CEO Bates Marshall. "Ambient's new EU headquarters will provide local, hands-on service and engineering design support, which will deliver greater value to our European customers on their journeys to scrub emissions from their operations."

Ambient's European presence provides consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers with local contacts for integrating Ambient's high power density PV cells into device designs. Eliminating the need for disposable batteries, Ambient's novel solar cells address Scope 3 supply chain emissions and reduce the carbon footprint of electronic devices by up to 80 percent.

This expansion follows on the heels of the groundbreaking for Ambient's 43,000-square foot, low-light solar cell manufacturing facility in Scotts Valley, California and recent $48.5 million Series A funding round.

About Ambient Photonics

California-based Ambient Photonics was founded in 2019 to bring low-light energy harvesting technology to mass scale. Ambient's technology originally developed at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, and funded at inception by Cthulhu Ventures LLC, is backed by leading investors like Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Tony Fadell's Future Shape and I Squared Capital. The company's low-light solar PV cells deliver ground-breaking power density from a broader spectrum of ambient light, inspiring a new era in connected device form and function. Ambient works with leading global smart home and IoT device manufacturers on embedded solar cells to deliver superior design possibilities, performance, sustainability and consumer convenience. Explore endless power at: ambientphotonics.com.

