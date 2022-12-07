Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the First Quarter of 2023

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 10, 2023, to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2022.

