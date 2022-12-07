Submit Release
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the First Quarter of 2023

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 10, 2023, to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2022.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

