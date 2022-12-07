RayzeBio Appoints Industry Veteran Rich Heyman, Ph.D. as Chairman of Board of Directors

RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, appointed Rich Heyman, Ph.D. as chair of the board of directors. Dr. Heyman is an accomplished biotechnology veteran with over 25 years of operational experience. Dr. Heyman has a track record of taking a patient-centric approach and helping biotechnology companies create value for all stakeholders. He was recently the Chairman of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Sanofi for $1.2 billion, and Vividion Therapeutics, which was acquired by Bayer for up to $2 billion.

"The field of targeted radiopharmaceuticals has tremendous potential and RayzeBio is establishing itself as the leader in this emerging modality. I have worked with Ken before and have been impressed by his relentless pursuit to bring innovative products to help patients. I am thrilled to join forces with Ken and the board to help realize the vision of this very exciting company," said Dr. Heyman.

"Rich is a repeatedly successful entrepreneur who has been behind several products that improved the lives of cancer patients," said Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO of RayzeBio. "Rich brings a wealth of practical knowledge and experience and will be a fantastic partner as we look to continue leading innovation for the targeted radiopharmaceuticals industry."

Dr. Heyman currently serves on the board of directors for Enliven, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, PMV Pharma, and Vividion Therapeutics. He is also the Vice Chairman of The Salk Institute, on the Board Foundation for the American Association for Cancer Research, and on the executive committee at the University of California San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Previously, Dr. Heyman was the co-founder and CEO of Aragon and Seragon Pharmaceuticals, two San Diego biotech companies focused on discovering and developing therapeutics targeting hormone-dependent cancers. Johnson & Johnson purchased Aragon in 2013 and Genentech/Roche purchased Seragon in 2014.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel drug conjugates to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com

