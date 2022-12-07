Sterling Trading Tech Sees Record OMS Growth

In-demand capabilities include support for fractional shares trading, along with Rules Engine, Routing Wheel and Review & Release functionalities

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced record growth of its order management system (OMS) offering, doubling its userbase throughout the second half of 2022. The accelerated use of the Sterling OMS is driven by increased demand for sophisticated functionality across the market.

Notable firms that have signed agreements for Sterling's OMS over the past six months include TradeZero Holding Corp., Avenue Securities, and Banco C6 S.A.

Sterling's OMS infrastructure was built to seamlessly incorporate additional features and grow with user demand. The most in-demand OMS functionalities currently or soon to be available in the Sterling OMS include:

Support for Notional & Fractional Orders: Enables users to enter orders based on dollar amounts or fractional quantities, providing increased trading flexibility

Enables users to enter orders based on dollar amounts or fractional quantities, providing increased trading flexibility Rules Engine : Allows for custom rule creation and user-defined pre-trade checks

: Allows for custom rule creation and user-defined pre-trade checks Review & Release: Defines rules results to provide a second look at orders

Defines rules results to provide a second look at orders Routing Wheel: Automates order distribution based on pre-defined routing formulas to improve performance and reduce bias

Additional Sterling OMS capabilities include advanced order types, order preview, robust risk controls, algorithmic orders, support for cryptocurrency trading and more.

"At its core, the Sterling OMS is built to address the needs and challenges our clients face and enable them to simplify their workflows," said Ravi Jain, Chief Product Officer at STT. "The significant momentum in adoption of our OMS offering is a testament to our collaborative approach with clients that ensures our product roadmap and development align with their priorities and industry trends keeping them competitive in the market."

The Sterling OMS is STT's fastest-growing product and is among the most robust OMS solutions available. It includes extensive connectivity solutions, compliance checks and reporting within a highly scalable infrastructure. The offering is designed for high-throughput specifications and supports market-leading connectivity to routing destinations, clearing firms and EMS platforms. Additionally, new and existing clients can utilize the STT compliance reporting suite, which includes CAT and full life-cycle trade reporting.

ABOUT STERLING TRADING TECH

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients' needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005151/en/