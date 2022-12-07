Global Insulin Pen Market Report to 2027 - Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Eli Lilly and Company, BD and Novo Nordisk Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulin Pen Market, Users, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Pen Industry, the global insulin pump market is estimated to reach US$ 64.75 Billion by 2027, US$ 50.84 Billion in 2021.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 560 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $53.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $69.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

An insulin pen is a device that administers insulin to diabetic individuals. Patients with type 1 diabetes choose to use it for therapy, making it easy to inject insulin into the body. Insulin pen needles are thinner and shorter than those used in syringes. It also gives more exact dosing and less pain than vials and syringes, and clinicians and patients prefer it. Furthermore, the insulin pen improves the quality of life and minimizes the dread of hyperglycaemia. The low cost of an insulin pen makes it more accessible to people of all ages. However, insulin pens should not be shared since infections like hepatitis can be transmitted.

Major Market Trends Shaping the Insulin Pen Market Worldwide:

With the high base of the aging population, which causes diabetes, the global insulin pen market has the enormous potential over time. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their measures on the Asian market to meet the demand for insulin pen devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people of various ages is a major factor driving the global insulin pen market.

In addition, the insulin pen industry is benefiting from increased R&D activity. However, concerns over infusion pen safety and strict regulations for new product development are limiting the expansion of the insulin pen business. As a result, Global Insulin Pen Market Size is dexpanding with a CAGR Of 5.18% During 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pen Industry:

According to the IDF, people with diabetes were more likely to acquire COVID-19 disease and have severe symptoms. As a result, demand for insulin pens use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the homecare insulin pen business exploded worldwide due to the epidemic. Furthermore, demand for automated and efficient insulin pens soared throughout the epidemic.

Segment Analysis in Global Insulin Pen Market:

The Global Global Insulin Pump Market is studied in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Spain. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)), and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Insulin Pump Market is competitive, with only a few businesses competing. Among the major players covered in our study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, and Terumo Corporation. These firms control a significant portion of the global market. In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to produce new revenue streams and improve existing ones. These market actors' actions will foster competition, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to differentiate their products. Companies are also partnering to improve their technical understanding and save product development time.

