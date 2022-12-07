The Worldwide Cassava Starch Industry is Expected to Reach $68.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Starch Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global Cassava Starch Industry, the global cassava starch market will reach US$ 68.65 Billion by 2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $50.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $68.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Sometimes tapioca, Cassava starch is obtained by washing and pulping cassava roots. Iron, folate, manganese, carbs, and calcium are all abundant. Compared to its alternatives, cassava is a reasonably cheap raw material with high starch content. Furthermore, cassava starch has various advantages, including a neutral taste, high purity, and great thickening properties. It has excellent paste clarity, freeze-thaw stability, and viscosity.

Trends Boosting the Cassava Starch Market Size Worldwide:

Recently, artificial sweeteners are in higher demand worldwide as people become more health-conscious and the number of diabetics rises. Hence, Cassava Starch Market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to increasing demand for these sweeteners. However, suppose cassava is not ingested appropriately. Its adverse effects can function as a significant cause, acting as restrictions, posing a challenge to the Cassava Starch Market over the forecast period. The Global Cassava Starch Industry is expanding at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022 to 2027.

Expansion in Global Cassava Starch Market size amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, cassava starch production and sales grew, increasing demand for naturally-derived cassava starch ingredients across the food processing industry due to increased interest in ready-to-cook goods and components for in-home cooking. Furthermore, demand for cassava starch as a clean-label product has increased due to the Pandemic. Remarkably, the Global Cassava Starch Industry reached a market of US$ 47.79 Billion in 2021.

Sweeteners Type is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share Globally:

Sweetener produced from cassava starch is predicted to have the most significant global market share due to its widespread use as a natural sweetener in food and beverage goods. Consumer demand for clean-label and raw food ingredients has raised the need for sweeteners in various food and beverage industries, including health drinks, fizzy drinks, bakery, convenience meals, etc. Natural sweeteners' benefits, such as low calorie, sugar-free intake, a rich source of energy, and others, are becoming more well-known among consumers.

Furthermore, the growing desire for non-caloric and natural sweeteners drives food and beverage makers to develop innovative and effective sugar substitutes. Sweetener producers are bolstering their ability to obtain raw materials from growers, such as cassava, to make sweeteners. The primary raw material used by the manufacturers is cassava, which is widely available. Additionally, the portable element, efficient packaging, high solubility, and guaranteed extended shelf-life of diverse sweeteners are driving up demand and popularity among food manufacturers.

Growth in The Food and Beverage End-Use Escalating the Demand for Cassava Starch:

In the food and beverage industry, cassava starch is one of the essential ingredients. Cassava starch is commonly used in bakery, dairy, snacks, and other culinary products. Snacks and cereals are two of the most popular foods. To improve the quality of food goods, food manufacturers are using cassava starch to produce snacks and cereals.

Cassava starch is used in snacks as a texturizing and water-binding agent, as well as to help produce the necessary viscosity. Cassava starch's high consistency, binding, and water-holding qualities make it ideal for usage in various snacks and cereals. The cassava starch market will benefit from the demand for hot extruded snacks, pretzels, fried dishes, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Owing to The High Production and Utilization of Cassava Starch, The Market In Asia Pacific Is Expected To Maintain Its Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is a large market with enormous potential for cassava starch's usability and consumption in various applications, including functional food. The improving economic situations of multiple nations, like India, China, Indonesia, and others, along with rising consumer awareness of healthier diets, have had a favorable impact on their purchasing behavior. The quantity of raw materials in the region is the primary element that allows cassava starch manufacturers to expand their market share.

Key Industry Players

Due to the rise of various domestic and local companies, the worldwide cassava starch industry is highly concentrated and fragmented. Cassava starch producers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks, using cost-cutting measures, and positioning various cassava starch products in the worldwide market.

Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle, Atlia Group, Tereos Group, Sudzucker AG, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, as well as private label and region-dominant players, have set new standards for innovation and development of specialized cassava starch with new formulations. This encourages natural ingredient behemoths to speed up new launches and diversify their product ranges in the near future.

Key Players Analysis:

1. Cargill Inc

2. Ingredion Inc

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Tate and Lyle

5. Atlia Group

6. Tereos Group

7. Sudzucker AG

8. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge

5. Global Cassava Starch Market

6. Share Analysis - Global Cassava Starch Market

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By Region

7. Type - Global Cassava Starch Market

7.1 Native starch

7.2 Modified starch

7.3 Sweetners

8. End Use - Global Cassava Starch Market

8.1 Food and Beverage

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Animal Feed

8.4 Cosmetics

8.5 Others

9. Region - Global Cassava Starch Market

9.1 America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Rest of the World

10. Processing Process

10.1 Starch Value Chain

10.2 Cassava Starch Process Description

11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cargill Inc

11.1.1 Business overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Sales Analysis

11.2 Ingredion Inc

11.2.1 Business overview

11.2.2 Recent Development

11.2.3 Sales Analysis

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.3.1 Business overview

11.3.2 Recent Development

11.3.3 Sales Analysis

11.4 Tate and Lyle

11.4.1 Business overview

11.4.2 Recent Development

11.4.3 Sales Analysis

11.5 Atlia Group

11.5.1 Business overview

11.5.2 Recent Development

11.5.3 Sales Analysis

11.6 Tereos Group

11.6.1 Business overview

11.6.2 Recent Development

11.6.3 Sales Analysis

11.7 Sudzucker AG

11.7.1 Business overview

11.7.2 Recent Development

11.7.3 Sales Analysis

11.8 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

11.8.1 Business overview

11.8.2 Recent Development

11.8.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtns1k

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900