Strategies For Global Rubber Additives Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

According to ‘Rubber Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rubber additives market share is expected to reach a value of nearly $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $6.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing demand for high-performance rubber is expected to propel the growth of the rubber additives market going forward.

The rubber additives market consists of rubber additives by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the completed system's performance or to help in the system's processing. Rubber additives refer to an elastic material created by coagulating the milky juice of any of several tropical plants. It is essentially an isoprene polymer that is made as sheets and subsequently dried.

Global Rubber Additives Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the rubber additives market. Major companies operating in the rubber additives market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2020, BASF, a Germany-based rubber additives manufacturer, launched Licity 2680. It is a general-purpose, long-lasting anode binder solution customised for improved performance in lithium-ion cells. This solution was developed such that it enables balanced characteristics, high colloidal stability, excellent compatibility with co-binders such as CMC, and excellent processability. This would allow an increased number of charge/discharge cycles while preventing electrode swelling.

Global Rubber Additives Market Segments

By Type: Activators, Accelerators, Vulcanization Inhibitors, Plasticizers, Other Types

By Application: Tire, Non-Tire

By End Use: Automotive, Consumer Goods, Building and Construction, Electrical Insulation

By Geography: The global rubber additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Rubber Additives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Sinopec, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Behn Meyer Group

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

