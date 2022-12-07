Global Hair Weave Market to Touch US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%

Hair Weave Market Research Report

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Hair Weave Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the hair weave industry?

The global hair weave market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during 2022-2027.

What is a hair weave?

A hair weave is an artificial hair extension that is attached to the natural hair of the wearer. It is low maintenance and adds length, volume, texture, and color to the hair. It is mainly utilized by individuals facing issues like hair thinning, patchiness, baldness, or slow hair growth. At present, hair weave is available in a variety of forms, including clip in hair, fusion hair, glue in hair, and sew in hair weave across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the hair weave market?

There is a significant rise in the geriatric population around the world. This, along with increasing incidences of pre-mature baldness, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for hair weaves worldwide. Apart from this, rising consciousness among individuals about physical appearances and the escalating demand for non-surgical hair loss and baldness treatments is positively influencing product sales. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing natural-looking hair in numerous colors, styles, and textures. This, coupled with the easy availability of hair weaves on e-commerce platforms, is strengthening the market growth. Other major factors, including inflating disposable incomes and the strong influence of ongoing beauty trends on social media platforms, are propelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Human Hair

Synthetic Hair

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Texture:

Brazilian Hair

Malaysian Hair

Indian Hair

Peruvian Hair

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Non-Remy Hair

Remy Hair

Virgin Hair

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, category, gender, distribution channel.

