Meeting of the Trilateral Working Group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia

RUSSIA, December 6 - On December 6, Moscow hosted the 11th meeting of the Trilateral Working Group, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

The parties noted the positive role of the Russian Federation in the efforts to normalise relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as to unblock economic and transport ties between them.

Discussions during the meeting included construction of a railway, the development of railway connections and the organising of transportation between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and within the region itself.

The parties will continue implementing the agreed on statements by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia regarding the unblocking of transport and economic connections in the region.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides expressed gratitude to Russia for the high level of managing the meeting and for the hospitality.