OTC Markets Group Welcomes Endeavor Bancorp to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR), the bank holding company for Endeavor Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Endeavor Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Endeavor Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “EDVR.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Dan Yates, CEO. “This is a significant milestone for our company. Endeavor Bancorp operates a profitable community bank in the Southern California market and is looking to increase its visibility and outreach to investors. Trading on the OTCQX will provide for greater transparency, accessibility, and liquidity for investors as we execute on our strategy of building a strong community bank.”

Raymond James acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp is a publicly-traded bank holding company with one subsidiary, Endeavor Bank, a community-focused business bank. Headquartered in the Symphony Towers, the Bank also has production offices in Carlsbad and La Mesa, allowing us to service customers throughout Southern California. The banking services offered specifically meet the needs of businesses across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

